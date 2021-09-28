16 gang members charged after mass funeral procession on Auckland streets

Grey Lynn streets were blocked by patched bikies as gang members gathered for the funeral of Head Hunter Taranaki Fuimaono, who died after a 'medical event' while in police custody.

Police have charged 16 gang members in relation to large funeral procession that took place on Auckland streets in June.

Inquiries were made by the police after the funeral on June 18, which caused concern and disruption on Auckland roads.

Roads were closed that day as hundreds of gang members attended gathered and rode through the streets to farewell Head Hunter member Taranaki Fuimaono, who died in police custody.

The gang members and associates have 18 charges in relation to dangerous driving and antisocial behaviour.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Police arrest 16 members and associated for dangerous driving on the day of the large funeral procession.

Hundreds of members from the Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Hells Angels, Killer Beez, Mongrel Mob and more were behaving well on the roads, according to police, but the 16 charged drove dangerously.

The charges include driving while disqualified, driving while forbidden and sustained loss of traction.

They are to appear in different courts across Auckland in the coming weeks.

Police impounded two motorcycles and issued 12 infringement notices after the funeral.

Inquiries will continue to identify drivers from the procession that may be liable for prosecution and, if necessary, impound more vehicles, police said.

“The driving behaviours of some presented a real risk to those involved as well as other road users and will not be tolerated,” said inspector Jacqui Whittaker.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Hundreds of members gathered to mourn the passing of Taranaki Fuimaono, who died in police custody.

Whittaker said police did not intervene on the day of the procession, as this would have further caused risk to other road users.

The funeral took place in central Auckland suburb Grey Lynn at St Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Fuimaono, 43, died in police custody and was facing drug charges at his arrest.