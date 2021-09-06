Body found in Christchurch's Port Hills believed to be missing woman

A body found near the Bridle Path in Christchurch is believed to be that of missing woman Shirley Warrington, 85.

Police have found a body, believed to be that of an elderly woman who has been missing for nearly two months, in Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A member of the public found the body near Bridle Path, not far from the entrance to Lyttelton Tunnel, on Monday morning.

“We believe we know the identity of the person but the formal identification process is ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

Stuff understands police believe the body to be that of Shirley Warrington, an 85-year-old grandmother who went missing in July.

Supplied Missing woman Shirley Warrington, with her granddaughter, Harper Hofman.

Warrington's son-in-law, Wayne Colville, speaking about 30 minutes after the family was alerted, said it was still not 100 per cent certain the body was Warrington.

Police were checking brooches and clothing to make a positive identification, he said.

“It is strange she was found not far from where they were looking. It is just unbelievable.

“But we are happy as a family she appears to have been found. We have got some closure. She went missing almost exactly eight weeks ago.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police at the Bridle Path track in Christchurch's Port Hills, where a body was found on Monday morning.

It is believed Warrington and her husband, Wally, drove to Burnham after leaving their Burwood home about 6pm on Saturday, July 10.

The family alerted police an hour later and an officer spoke to the couple in Rolleston before giving them directions back to Christchurch.

It appears the couple then got lost, ending up in Ferry Rd and then turning right at the Dyers Rd roundabout towards the Lyttelton tunnel about 8.30pm.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police examine the terrain near the Bridle Path track in Christchurch, where a person's body was found on Monday morning.

Family believe Warrington got out of the car in Ferrymead to seek help with directions but did not return.

The next confirmed sighting of the car was at 10.19pm at the junction of Bridle Path and Ferry roads, then 10 minutes later in Moorhouse Ave. Warrington was not in the car and Wally was seen in Pages Rd about 8.30am on July 11, after which he drove home.

Police suspended their extensive search three days after Warrington disappeared but the community had not given up looking.

A “Search for Shirley” Facebook page was being used to co-ordinate searches in the Rolleston, Ferrymead and Burwood areas.