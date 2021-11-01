Residents evacuated amid health warning as fire rages at water treatment plant

Residents were evacuated and health officials issued a public health warning after a large fire erupted at a wastewater treatment plant in east Christchurch, sending a huge plume of black smoke across the city.

The blaze broke out at the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bromley just after 3pm on Monday.

The roofs of two buildings at the treatment plant have collapsed.

Dean Kozanic/Supplied At least eight crews were called to tackle the blaze at the wastewater plant.

The fire is believed to have started on the roof of a building known as a trickling filter, before jumping across to the roof of a second similar building, said a spokeswoman for Christchurch City Council, which owns the treatment plant.

Contractors were working on the roof when the fire broke out but no one was injured, and the site has been evacuated.

Sarah Barnsley/Supplied A huge plume of smoke from the wastewater treatment plant stretched far across the city on Monday afternoon.

Eight fire trucks were called to tackle the blaze, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said, and residents living down-wind from the site were urged to close doors and windows and others asked to stay away from the area.

A person was also taken to hospital, a St John spokeswoman said, but their condition was unknown.

Canterbury District Health Board issued a public health warning for smoke from the wastewater plant fire on Monday afternoon.

“Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly – may experience symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation,” Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said.

Phil Mauger Fire broke out at the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant in Bromley.

Exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease, she said. People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and stay indoors.

Following the fire the plant was operating at a limited capacity, and council water boss Helen Beaumont said staff were now assessing the situation and engineers would look at the operation of the plant once the fire service gave them access.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Firefighters tackling the blaze from a high vantage point after it destroyed the roofs of two buildings at the plant.

“We can bypass the trickling filters and this shouldn’t affect the capacity of the plant.

“People can continue to flush their toilets as normal.”

Trickling filters are part of the wastewater treatment process. Water from sedimentation tanks is pumped up to the top of the filters where it is evenly spread over the surface of the filters.

Bacterial slime grows within the filters and consumes the nutrients in the wastewater. As more flow is pumped into the filters, the slime is washed off as a floating solid.

Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger said he helped build the trickling filters back in the late 1970s.

He said they were filled with honeycomb-like plastic and water trickled through them.

Tobi Wheeler/Supplied The fire jumped from the roof of one building to another.

Smoke was visible throughout Christchurch, a huge dark plume drifting across the city towards the west on the back of an easterly wind.

The smell, which some likened to burning rubber, was so bad in the central city that an apology was broadcast to people inside the main library, Tūranga.

A woman in Carters Road – a stone's throw away from the back of the sewage plant – said she saw flames from her backyard and heard the structures go “boom”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The acrid stench of smoke reached the central city, where peopled reported it smelling like burning rubber.

Sarah Tobin, who lives near the site, said she was alerted to the smoke by her step-daughter and was taking videos when the roof of the first trickling filter collapsed.

“We’ve lived here for a few years and the [trickling filter] domes have always been there, and now they’re not ... it’s a little bit surreal,” she said.

Tobin said the fire appeared to be under control by about 4.30pm and the smoke had stopped.

Christchurch resident Jason Lopas said he drove past the blaze at the water treatment plant not long after it started.

People walking by told him they thought they’d heard an explosion before the flames erupted.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Residents were evacuated and health authorities issued a warning to those living nearby.

Lopas said he saw the dome of a silo collapse, and charcoal-black smoke was billowing in the air.

“It sounded like thunder.”

There were a number of firefighters and ambulances at the scene, he said.

A worker at a business on nearby Breezes Rd said two buildings had caught fire.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It just looks like an atomic bomb has hit the ground and black smoke is roaring out of the ground.”

Hanna Reedy/Supplied A plume of smoke billowed across the city and could be seen across central Christchurch from the wastewater fire.

About 18 tenants in six homes on the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae site had been advised by police to evacuate from their homes, Te Runanga o Nga Maata Waka chief executive Norm Dewes said.

The homes are a few hundred metres from the treatment plant, with a row of large trees on the other side of the fence line between them and the site.

Dewes said the tenants would move into the marae itself, which was further away from the fire.