Redbull Flugtag in Auckland: The science behind a successful flying machine

Red Bull's iconic Flugtag competition for homemade flying contraptions is coming to New Zealand for the first time in 17 years.

Since 1992, Red Bull has been hosting Flugtag flying competitions the world over. This summer – now on December 11 following Auckland’s alert level lockdown – the competition will touch down in Auckland, hitting New Zealand shores for the first time since 2004.

The competition involves hand-made, human-powered machines being hurled from a pier and into the air, where they tend to linger for a brief moment before plunging into the depths below.

Anyone familiar with Flugtag will know that falling is more prevalent than flying, but with each competition there are a lucky few who manage to defy all odds and stay airborne.

Usually, it comes down to the team correctly assessing the science.

John Cater, an associate professor in engineering science at the University of Auckland, said much of the winner’s success could be attributed to “glide ratio”, also known as the “lift-to-drag ratio”.

“This means maximising the lift generated by the shape of their machine, which acts upwards and keeps it in the air, and minimising the drag, which opposes the forward motion and reduces the speed,” he said.

The relative airspeed at take-off is also crucial, so “getting a strong push is important”.

Red Bull/Supplied The competition hosted by Red Bull sees flying contraptions launched off of an 8.5m platform above the water.

Another factor budding aeronauts should be aware of when curating their machines is weight: The vehicle needs to be as light as possible in order to soar successfully.

“Teams should make their vehicles light while trying to have a large aerodynamic lifting area,” said Cater, referring to the machines’ wings.

“They should also be aware of the distribution of weight along the length of the machine. Too much weight at the front will cause it to pitch down and head towards the water.”

Nate Herse, the San-Fransisco based aerospace engineer who broke the distance record in 2013 with vibrant team ‘The Chicken Whisperers’, also pinpoints machine weight as a vital factor.

“You need to make sure your wings are strong to manage the weight,” he said.

“If you’re going to have a pilot in the middle, who say weighs 80 or so kilograms, you should be able to pull up on the wings of 80 kilograms – or it’s just not going to work.”

Supplied John Cater is an associate professor in engineering science at the University of Auckland.

With eco-consciousness at the event’s forefront, Redbull has introduced additional rules against the use of toxic materials. That provides an additional challenge for creating a strong and lightweight craft, but Cater assures that it doesn’t deem things impossible.

“Finding biodegradable alternatives to the carbon fibre spars, wood, or aluminium rods that are usually used adds a challenge, but something like bamboo wrapped in a biodegradable plastic film could work.”

He said a “tried and tested technique” when creating a flying machine was to make a skeletal structure out of spars – in this case the bamboo – and wrap them in a thin covering to “enclose the volumes”.

Nate Herse/Supplied Herse's team The Chicken Whisperers set a new distance record with their flying machine at the Redbull Flugtag competition in Long Beach, California, in 2013.

While applying the correct science is a requisite for a successful flight, aspiring flyers should bear in mind the intellectual aspect shouldn’t be the only factor in play.

“It’s not an engineering competition, it’s for show,” reminds Herse.

“There are points for creativity and there are points for style, so if you don’t give yourself a fun costume or do a dance then you might not be successful, even with an impressive flight,” he said.