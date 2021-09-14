AUT announces research into next generation of medicinal cannabis

Carmen Doran, chief executive of Helius Therapeutics, hopes the research will give New Zealand the opportunity to excel through its innovation.

A partnership between Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and Helius Therapeutics has been announced, with the two parties looking into a “new generation” of medicinal cannabis products.

The three-year project will research methods to extract cannabis from the plants, reduce side effects of medicinal cannabis, and improve the public's perception of the product.

Since the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme came into effect in 2020, Helius has been working to develop a safe product “that utilises its full talents”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Helius Therapeutics was the first company in New Zealand to become fully licensed to manufacture medicinal cannabis.

It hopes that by partnering with PHD students at Auckland’s largest polytechnic, “a new generation” of medicinal products will hit the shelves.

“This is a chance for New Zealand to excel through the product, and it’s innovation,” said Carmen Doran, CEO of Helius Therapeutics.

“We already have a rich history of agriculture in this country, it’s about now expanding that focus into the medical world.”

Cannabis contains a number of active ingredients such as cannabinoids and terpenes, and one phase of the project is working out how to extract such ingredients and harness their benefits from a medicinal perspective.

“Terpenes, for example, are what give the cannabis its familiar smell and flavour of the plant material,” said Doran.

“In a similar way to how the smell of lavender relaxes you, the smells can have therapeutic properties. So we’re looking to see how we can harness that with cannabis.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Eqalis is a medical cannabis start up based in the Bay of Plenty. Its aim is to bring medicinal cannabis to market in an affordable way.

AUT associate professor, Ali Seyfoddin hopes that the breakthroughs with the research will see New Zealand become a world leader in production of the medicine.

“For the New Zealand public and patients, it's good news that companies are investing in research and development.

“There’s been lots of patience with the crude form of medicine, the recreations in the market right now have advantages and disadvantages.”