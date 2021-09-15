Firefighters battle large blaze at Christchurch shop block, road closed

The fire was out when a Stuff reporter visited the scene at 10:10pm on Wednesday night.

A Christchurch restaurant “well involved” in fire prompted a large firefighter response and the closure of a road on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were alerted to smoke coming from the roof of a restaurant on the end of a block of shops on Colombo St, Sydenham, by members of the public at 9.32pm on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Four fire trucks battled the blaze on Wednesday night, which hadn’t spread to any neighbouring shops, the spokesman said.

Police were in attendance assisting with the closure of Colombo St, near the Countdown and Southampton St intersection.

There were four to five shops in the block, of which one was “well involved” in fire, the spokesman said on Wednesday night.

The restaurant is single-storey and had no smoke alarms, he said.

