Police gang operation uncovers a 'concerning trend' about guns

Anecdotal feedback from gang members has shown a national police operation targeting gangs is having a “significant impact”, the commissioner says.

Police announced on Friday Operation Tauwhiro will be extended until March next year, after initially being launched for six months in February.

Police have made 865 arrests, seized $5 million in cash, and 987 firearms so far as part of the operation, which focuses on disrupting and preventing firearms-related violence by gangs and organised crime groups.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said the operation had been “very successful” in sending a clear message to gangs that violence won't be tolerated.

Anecdotal feedback from gangs to police is that Operation Tauwhiro is having a significant impact. (File photo).

“What we are really encouraged by so far is clear feedback that that is being felt.

“We get a lot of anecdotal feedback from those we are focused on as to how police operations are impacting them and our sense is this is making a difference.”

Coster said police were learning a lot about firearms, and the sources of them, as a result of the operation, including around the adaption of blank firing pistols.

Operation Tauwhiro has been very successful in sending a clear message to gangs that violence won't be tolerated, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

“Effectively blank firing pistols that are supposed to be used for things like athletics, but some have been adapted to be live firing, and so that's an area that we want to look at,” he said.

Contrary to popular belief, importation of weapons was not common, Coster said.

“There are a lot of firearms in New Zealand, and we need to look at how we prevent those from getting into the wrong hands.

Simon Bridges and Andrew Coster spar in fiery exchange over gangs.

“Firearms have always been a feature of the way gangs operate – the bit that's been most concerning to us as the willingness to use them, primarily on each other and sometimes on others and so recovering these firearms is not surprising.”

Police Minister Poto Williams said gangs and organised crime groups would continue to be “relentlessly targeted”.

“The Government has never been more active in cracking down on gangs and organised crime, and getting gang leaders off our streets,” she said.

One of several guns found during Operation Atlas in Wairoa in July.

“With the extension of Operation Tauwhiro – this government is continuing to take action to make sure New Zealanders and their families are kept safe.”

In July police joined about 100 people from the Māngere community to discuss community-driven solutions to gang tensions and gun-related crimes in the area.

As part of the operation police have been working with rural communities on education around safe firearms use, ownership and responsibilities, and to ensure people who are living in more isolated communities who may be suffering from addiction can gain better access to the right services.