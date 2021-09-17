School kids' fossil turns out to be new species of giant penguin

A fossil once mistaken for an old boat anchor or a rusty propeller has been identified as a new species of Waikato giant penguin.

Dating back almost to the days of the dinosaurs, the 1.4m Waikato Giant Penguin is believed to be related to today’s South Island penguins – having evolved to have longer legs.

The revelation, by Massey University researchers, has been years in the making after Hamilton students found the specimen on a scenic reserve in Kawhia.

Lead researcher PhD student Simone Giovanardi said the almost-complete fossil is an exciting discovery that will help with further studies into the habits and evolution of Zealandia penguins.

“This is a special discovery,” Giovanardi told Stuff.

Prior to this research few fossils had been found in the Waikato and Taranaki, with the majority being discovered in Otago and Canterbury, he said.

Supplied Lead researcher PhD student Simone Giovanardi from Massey University.

“It's the most complete fossil of an ancient North Island penguin suggesting that maybe there’s more to uncover in the Waikato.”

Giovanardi, who moved to New Zealand from Italy, has been studying the specimen for three years alongside Dr Daniel Ksepka of Bruce Museum and Dr Daniel Thomas of Massey University.

A group of school children on a Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club fossil hunting field trip in Kawhia Harbour, led by the club’s fossil expert Chris Templer, discovered the fossilised bones of the giant penguin in 2006.

When the club spotted something poking out of the ground all those years ago, they thought it was an old boat anchor, maybe a rusty propeller.

They later handed it over to Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato in 2017 and the Massey University team began analysing it shortly after.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The Fossil is the most complete specimen of an ancient North Island giant penguin.

Using 3D scanning as part of their investigation, they compared the fossil to digital versions of bones from around the world.

The scanning also meant the team could produce a 3D-printed replica of the fossil for the Hamilton Junior naturalists. The actual penguin fossil was donated by the club to the Waikato Museum in 2017.

Giovanardi said these comparisons led the team to believe the fossil is between 27.3 and 34.6 million years old – a time when much of the Waikato was underwater.

Tom Lee/Stuff The giant penguin fossil replica was gifted to the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club's team Mike Safey, Tony Lorimer, Chris Templer and Dave Matthews.

“When we find a fossil we can usually understand.... it by the features we see.

“For this fossil we found that it’s relatively similar to term of characteristics to other South Island penguin, called Kairuku Penguin.

Kairuku penguin had short legs and long wings, but the Waikato giant penguin has longer legs, Zoology Senior Lecturer Dr Daniel Thomas said.

Supplied Massey University Zoology Senior Lecturer Dr Daniel Thomas.

“These longer legs would have made the penguin much taller than other Kairuku while it was walking on land, perhaps around 1.4 metres tall, and may have influenced how fast it could swim or how deep it could dive,” Thomas said.

“It’s been a real privilege to contribute to the story of this incredible penguin. We know how important this fossil is to so many people.”

“Kairuku waewaeroa is emblematic for so many reasons. The fossil penguin reminds us that we share Zealandia with incredible animal lineages that reach deep into time, and this sharing gives us an important guardianship role.

Tom Lee/Stuff A Kawhia giant penguin fossil replica was gifted by the friends of Waikato Museum in honour of the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club's (JUNATS) contribution to science and the Waikato Community.

“The way the fossil penguin was discovered, by children out discovering nature, reminds us of the importance of encouraging future generations to become kaitiaki [guardians].”

Further research would need to be done to understand reasons for evolution, Giovanardi said.

“Our work is just the beginning.”