The day LBJ and Lady Bird landed in New Zealand

President Lyndon Johnson and his wife Lady Bird arrive in New Zealand at Ōhakea.

As the first American President to visit New Zealand touched down at Ōhakea air base, a young man about to join the air force photography unit had his camera at the ready. Jimmy Ellingham looks over the never-before published images.

The applause was thunderous.

As a Boeing 707 landed the hundreds allowed into Ōhakea air base erupted with delight.

Given the entry protocols, there were no anti-war protesters in sight.

Despite the Manawatū spring weather drenching the crowd on October 19, 1966, their enthusiasm for witnessing a moment of history remained. For the first time a president of the United States was visiting New Zealand.

ray mankelow Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson walk across the Ōhakea tarmac as servicemen keep onlookers at bay.

Texan Lyndon Johnson came to the job after the 1963 assassination of John F Kennedy. It was a tumultuous period, with the civil rights movement in full swing and the Cold War and the Vietnam War to contend with.

The latter conflict led him to the South Pacific and a 24-hour tour of New Zealand as he lobbied for support in the war against communism.

Among the cheering children and interested adults, and banners reading “Hip hooray for LBJ”, “LBJ, hooray” and “I like Lyndon”, was air force recruit Ray Mankelow.

Originally from Tauranga, he was posted to Ōhakea to work with the photographic unit and was about to begin a photography course.

With his new Leicaflex camera in hand, Mankelow snapped the moment Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, walked down the plane’s steps on to the tarmac.

The Leicaflex was a tough camera, perfect for the knocks and scrapes of such situations, and Mankelow’s finger was busy capturing crowd shots and recording Johnson’s arrival in crisp black and white.

Johnson gave a speech of welcome, where he recalled his previous visit to New Zealand in 1942 when he was in the navy. Armed with the knowledge of two decades before, Johnson said he made sure to pack a raincoat.

“It was a rainy day,” Mankelow says. “People there had raincoats and they were enduring the passing showers coming across, and waiting to see the man.”

ray mankelow Lyndon Johnson gets into a waiting vehicle before heading to Wellington.

After greeting the people, Johnson was whisked into a car. Mankelow had rushed towards the door, ahead of the newsmen, to snap the moment. Unfortunately, he says the light wasn’t quite right and he didn’t get to put his camera on the correct setting in the days before the automatic option. But the shot is an up-close recording of the president.

Days before Johnson’s landing planes flew in the required accompaniments for a presidential tour, such as the limousine, and Mankelow was there to capture this too.

ray mankelow Ray Mankelow wonders who this child is, 55 years after he snapped them waiting for touchdown.

And it is these memories of cargo planes that prompted Mankelow to think of his images from 55 years ago when he saw television pictures of the recent evacuation from Afghanistan. That, and a picture of a young child likely on the shoulders of their mum.

“I’ve often wondered who the kid is. At the time I was just taking photos for my own interest, so didn’t get names.”

The Johnson entourage quickly moved to Wellington, where he was again greeted by a raucous crowd.

“I look forward to seeing something of your beautiful country and to meeting as many of your great people as our time permits. I would so much like to see something of your countryside, particularly some of your great sheep,” Johnson told his welcoming party.

After an overnight stay, including a reception at the governor-general’s – a National Film Unit broadcast noted Lady Bird’s jacket, “heavily encrusted with crystals and pearls” – the president spoke at a civic lunch.

“All I want to do is not only be the possessor of freedom and liberty, but I would to be protector of it, not just for myself but for all mankind.”

ray mankelow Hundreds of people braved the rain at Ōhakea to watch the historic moment.

The rounded vowels of New Zealand Prime Minister Keith Holyoake and the more recognisable Kiwi accent of Labour leader Norman Kirk were a contrast to Johnson’s Texas twang.

Johnson made good on his word to meet many people, mingling with the adoring crowds, who far outnumbers anti-war protesters, on the capital city’s streets.

Johnson and Lady Bird also saw sheep, visiting former MP Ormond Wilson’s farm near Sanson, where they watched a shearing gang at work and spoke about their ranch.

Then it was back to Ōhakea and off a day after they arrived.

ray mankelow Preparations are made for the president's limo to be rolled on to the tarmac.

Mankelow stayed with the air force for eight years, first as a photographer, where his assignments included recording the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands, then as a parachute jump instructor.

The 73-year-old later worked as a commercial photographer and is now semi-retired in Auckland, still working as a radio announcer.

He has kept originals and digital copies of his photos, including of those capturing Johnson’s visit.

Mankelow says he recently showed them to a friend. “’That’s great. Historic even,’ he said. I guess I was in the right place at the right time and wasn’t thinking about it too much.”