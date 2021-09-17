Experienced pilot Dan Harrison killed in Otago helicopter crash

Dan Harrison, pictured on a glacier entertaining Over The Top clients, died in a helicopter crash in Otago this week.

The pilot who died in a helicopter crash in a remote part of Otago had been flying helicopters for 15 years.

Dan Harrison, of Lister Helicopters, was flying from the company’s base in Milton to Alexandra when he was reported missing about 5.30am on Thursday.

The crash site was discovered by a fellow pilot on the Lammerlaw Range above the Waipori River, about 10 kilometres north of Lawrence.

Harrison, who had flown helicopters since 2006, had recently worked for Over The Top. The Queenstown-based helicopter company said in a statement “you could not find a better man”.

“We are all deeply saddened with the tragic news of Dan’s death.”

Harrison started flying with Over The Top back in 2012 and had gone on sabbatical due to disruptions caused by Covid-19 to tourism. He was flying helicopters for a company specialising in the agricultural aviation sector.

“He was an integral part of the Over The Top team, well respected and loved by crew and clients,” the statement said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The helicopter involved in a fatal crash on Thursday morning belonged to Lister Helicopters based in Milton.

The company noted Harrison “had a particular flare with our clients, entertaining them whilst exhibiting professional flying – a wonderful ambassador for New Zealand”.

“The world has lost a gem. Our hearts are broken, a very sad time for all. Our thoughts are with the family and his colleagues in the South.”

Harrison's partner is understood to be pregnant with the couple's first child.

Lister Helicopters owner Alister Lister said in a statement: “We are devastated by the accident. We have lost a much-loved employee and friend.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this dreadful time.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is leading the investigation into the crash of the Eurocopter ‘Squirrel’ AS350, and has appealed for witnesses.

An investigation team was at the crash site on Friday, with police and the Civil Aviation Authority assisting.

Lister said the company was working with the agencies involved in investigation, and “no further comments would be made until these investigations are complete”.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist the investigation should email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz.