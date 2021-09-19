Covid-19 Champions: One man's 3D printing hobby, provides solution to common mask problem

Ben Robertson runs four 3D printers all day, every day, at his home to produce nose clips to stop people’s glasses fogging up while wearing masks, and distributes them to anyone who needs them asking only for a small donation to cover costs.

A Palmerston North man has dedicated considerable resources, and all his spare time, to help his community and make wearing masks less of an inconvenience.

Windfarm technician Ben Robertson started 3D printing nose clips, which prevent glasses from fogging up when wearing masks, at home during the latest lockdown.

Every day, he works from 6am to 3pm while his printers run during the day, then sorts all the clips by orders and spends three to four hours distributing them to anyone in the community who needs them.

Robertson has cranked out more than 3000 so far, and all he asked for in return was a small contribution to cover the costs of batches he donates to healthcare workers.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ben Robertson found the original design for the clips on a 3D printing hobbyist forum, and experimented with a few of his own tweaks to make them more comfortable.

Robertson got into 3D printing as a hobby and bought his first printer roughly nine months ago.

He loved tinkering around with it, making household items and toys for his children

Robertson said it started when he saw a post on Neighbourly from someone asking how to prevent their glasses fogging up when wearing a mask, and there were 15 or 20 replies from other people having the same issue.

“I thought surely there must be a solution to this, and then I found found people online who had designed these clips.”

Robertson experimented and tweaked the design to make it more comfortable, and started his first production run.

He expected maybe a couple of dozen people to reply, instead he unleashed a deluge and in less than two weeks had printed and given away 540 clips.

Roberston said the number of orders grew as word spread, as did the size when people started asking for large batches to hand-out to co-workers and friends.

“I thought I’d bit off more than I can chew, but I thought I should stay true to my word and keep helping people out.”

Robertson bought three more 3D printers to keep up, and started asking for a small donation per clip to cover costs.

“It’s just $2.50 a clip, but that also covers the cost of two more clips that will be donated to the community.”

He planned to donate a steady supply to MidCentral DHB, and any community groups that needed them.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Robertson started with one 3D printer, but soon had to buy three more to keep up with the demand for the nose clips.

Ex-nurse Sue O’Sullivan was one of the first people Robertson gave the nose clips to.

“They make an enormous difference ... they would’ve been a fantastic to have when I used to be in operating theatres”

O’Sullivan said before she started using the clips, her glasses would fog up so that she couldn’t read labels, or check her shopping list or her phone.

She got talking with Robertson, after giving away all her spares and ordering another two batches, and learnt the scale of his efforts.

“I was blown away with his kindness and generosity.”

Robertson wasn’t seeking recognition or reward, but he deserved it, she said.

So she wrote a post thanking him on behalf of the community as part of Neighbourly’s Simple Things campaign.