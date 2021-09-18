Auckland beaches busy despite lockdown as alert level decision looms

The Pfizer vaccine enters your body, does its thing, and is then destroyed. It does not alter your DNA.

Auckland beaches are busy on a sunny Saturday in level 4 lockdown, days from a potential easing of restrictions and a move down to level 3.

Police are urging the public to “stay the course” with the government set to make a decision on the region’s alert level on Monday.

However, the temptation of blue skies and warm weather is proving too much for many, police confirmed.

While the “vast majority of people” are sticking to the rules, the Mission Bay area had been “particularly busy”, resulting in police setting up a checkpoint on Tāmaki Drive and questioning people on their reasons for travel.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Takapuna Beach has been flooded with people flaunting lockdown rules which may jeopardise the regionâs shift to alert level 3.

Four people from Ōtahuhu were given infringement notices after they were seen fishing together in Mission Bay.

Under alert level 4 restrictions people can fish from a wharf or the shore, but casting off rocks or fishing from a boat is not allowed. People are required to go to their closest fishing spot – not their favourite spot.

“Police's message to people in Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend is to stay the course,” a spokeswoman said.

“We need people to stick to the rules to allow all of us to drop down the alert levels sooner.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A Stuff reporter estimated mask usage to be around 40 per cent at a busy Takapuna Beach today.

A Stuff reporter said at Takapuna Beach on the North Shore, social distancing was “definitely” being broken and they estimated mask usage at around 40 per cent.

Aucklanders have also been spotted ignoring social distancing rules while fishing on Westhaven Drive and Curran St.

Many cars were parked in the area indicating people may have driven there from a further location.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police have set up a checkpoint in Mission Bay where many people have been sighted taking walks.

Cabinet will review the nation’s pandemic settings on Monday, having agreed in principle to move Auckland down to alert level 3 on midnight Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the rest of the country will not shift to alert level 1 until Auckland’s Delta outbreak is contained.

There were 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday, all in Auckland.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The government will decide on whether to shift the region to alert level 3 restrictions on Monday.

Asked about Aucklanders flocking to the beach, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was crucial the rules be followed to stop community spread of Covid-19.

High testing numbers were essential, they added, and urged anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested, especially in the suburbs of Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa.