Auckland terror attack: Online vigil for victims, Sri Lankan and Muslim communities on Sunday

An online vigil to support victims of the Auckland terror attack will take place on Sunday.

The prayer vigil, organised by the Wellington Interfaith Council, will be an opportunity for people all over the country to offer solidarity to the victims of the attack, and also the Sri Lankan and Muslim communities.

Eight people were injured in the attack at LynnMall Countdown in New Lynn on September 3.

The assailant, Sri Lankan national Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen, was shot dead by police at the scene. It was later revealed Isis-inspired Samsudeen was under constant surveillance by police, as he was deemed a terrorist threat.

Since the attack, Sri Lankan and Muslim leaders have spoken out after feeling their reputations had been damaged by Samsudeen’s actions.

Wellington Interfaith Council member David Zwartz said the vigil for peace and wellbeing would involve leaders from many faith communities.

“There should be no place for any kind of physical, verbal, psychological or emotional attacks, or abuse in this country – against anyone.”

“This is not us. This is not our Kiwi way.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An online vigil on Sunday will offer solidarity to the victims of the attack and the Sri Lankan and Muslim communities who have felt unfairly maligned.

He added that the only thing the nation and the world should be fighting against is the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vigil would also mark the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on Tuesday.

“In the spirit of the UN day, the organisers of this event have called for all New Zealanders to rally around and support all the individuals and communities affected by the mall attack,” Zwartz said.

The Zoom vigil will start at 2pm on Sunday. Those who wish to join may register online here.