Auckland pair arrested after fleeing to Taupō on false documents

Two Aucklanders have been arrested for violating alert level 4 lockdown restrictions after using false documents to visit Taupō, police say.

Police received a tip-off on Friday that the pair had breached the southern border checkpoints and were staying in Taupō.

They were found, arrested and have been issued with a summons to appear in court.

“A message was put out to local police staff in Taupō which included vehicle registration details,” police said in a statement.

Two Aucklanders have been arrested after breaching southern border checkpoints to go to Taupō.

“A constable finishing her shift yesterday afternoon noticed the vehicle, and called for further police staff to attend to assist.”

The pair have since returned to Auckland.

Police said as of 5pm Friday, 78 people from Auckland have been charged with a total of 82 offences since lockdown.

Most of those (65) are for failing to comply with the Covid-19 order. Others include failing comply with direction, prohibition and or restriction (14), two for assaulting, threatening and/or hindering and enforcement officer and one for failing to stop at a checkpoint.

Over the same lockdown period, 182 formal warnings were issued.

Police said they’ve had 9,028 online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Auckland.