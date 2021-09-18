Body found at Manawatū Estuary likely to be missing fisherman

Police recovered a body that washed up at the Manawatū Estuary at midday on Saturday.

A dead body found at the Manawatū Estuary is likely to be a fisherman who went missing in Palmerston North six weeks ago.

Toru Mizokawa was believed to be fly-fishing along the Aokautere side of the Manawatū River, off Pinfold Rd, in Palmerston North on August 7.

Manawatū Search and Rescue officer in charge Andrew Brooke said a member of the public had been watching the birds with binoculars at the lookout platform on Dawick St, when they saw something unusual on the mud flats at about midday on Saturday.

He believed the body was Mizokawa, but said an autopsy and the coroner’s investigation would provide confirmation.

Toru Mizokawa, 49, went missing in the Manawatū River on August 7.

Brooke said the body washed up in the estuary, about half a kilometre down from the mouth of the river.

The body was removed and taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

“It has flooded four or five times since he went missing. It’s hard to tell where he has been for the last six weeks,” Brooke said.

The 49-year-old man was reported missing on August 9 by work colleagues when he didn’t show up to his job in Fonterra’s research division.

A member of the public was watching the birds when they spotted the dead body.

It was believed he fell into the river when fishing.

Dozens of searchers had scoured the river and coast, and the Police National Dive Squad had been called in to search the groynes and edges of river the week after his disappearance, but to no avail.

Mizokawa had been living in Palmerston North and working at Fonterra for about a year and his wife remained in Japan.