One dead in Auckland crash after car rolls, hits building

Police said a car was seen driving at high speed on Dominion Rd early on Sunday. (File photo).

One person is dead after a horror early morning crash in Auckland, where a car reportedly driving at high speed rolled and smashed into power poles, then a building

Police said the car involved in the fatal crash was seen driving at "excess speed” on Dominion Rd about 1.30am.

Officers did not pursue, but police staff watched the car on CCTV cameras, police said in a statement.

The driver of the car then lost control at speed at the intersection of Dominion and Mt Albert Rds, the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Man surrenders to armed police after siege in Auckland's Mt Albert

* 'Ball of fire' seen travelling across Auckland and Bay of Plenty skies

* Four-car crash on Auckland's Dominion Rd, leaving nine injured, captured on CCTV



“The vehicle has then rolled and continued on hitting power poles and the front of a building.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.”

Police said a section of Dominion Rd will remain closed on Sunday morning as a scene examination is ongoing.