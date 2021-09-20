Covid-19: Cabinet could make ‘cautious' alert level decision to extend Auckland lockdown, adding Waikato, expert says

Aucklanders looking forward to leaving lockdown this week might be in for a disappointment after positive Covid-19 cases were found in the Waikato.

The new cases could even see the lockdown boundary extended into parts of the Waikato, according to a New Zealand Covid expert, who says it also highlights the need to wear masks in schools.

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed three people in the Waikato returned positive Covid-19 tests after coming into contact with a remand prisoner released on e-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

The household members of the remand prisoner reside in Kaiaua/Whakatīwai, Waikato, and two of them attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains – at least one of the primary school pupils was symptomatic at school on Thursday.

There are nine people in the household, five others have tested negative and the ninth household member will be tested tomorrow.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated Cabinet had made an in-principle decision that Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday. That decision is set to be made today.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the situation would complicate the decision for Cabinet, and it raised real concerns about the ability to contain the outbreak without continuing strong control measures.

“There's a lot of detail that has to come out about this case, but the big question is, how did he [the prisoner] get it?”

He said Cabinet's decision would depend on whether they believed the situation was going to get out of control and if they could get on top of it.

The cautious approach would be to extend the Auckland lockdown for another week, he said.

“It comes down to how infectious these children were and what the conditions were in the school.”

This included the size of the school, its ventilation and if it was a cold, wet day and pupils were indoors a lot more.

“These sorts of things are really important when you're not wearing masks. That makes a difference between quite a few people or no one.”

During alert level 2, all people in indoor environments should be wearing masks, but schools had been exempt and that was a challenge, he said.

“The trouble is that there's been this resistance to use of masks in schools, and even school buses. And we've argued that all these indoor environments should be covered if you want alert level 2 to really work.”

Older children passed on the virus like adults, but it was still debatable if transmission was reduced in younger children, he said.

“They can certainly pass it on quite efficiently.”

If those involved with this case did quarantine and test quickly, there was a chance of containing the outbreak, he said.

“Otherwise you would have to look at raising the alert level and somehow raising the level in this school catchment quite quickly. Options Cabinet could consider could be extending the effective boundary of the Auckland region pathway into Waikato, to take in this school catchment.”

It would be a real challenge to contain the virus at alert level 2, which was not designed to stamp out outbreaks, he said.

This alert level removed most of the controls on the virus and could only reduce the outbreak size, he said.

“Cabinet will have to think about what it might mean for at least the Waikato region. I think initially, they may look at whether they can get ahead with contact tracing. But that could be challenging depending on how broadly the virus might have spread.”

This situation illustrated that the cases to watch every day were not the total numbers but the unexpected cases, he said.

These were cases not detected through contact tracing but through people who presented in other settings – such as the remanded prisoner.

“When we see these cases being detected, the question always is ‘how many other cases are there in the community that may be being transmitted?’”

Those were the cases that officials needed to get to grips with quickly to stamp out the outbreak, he said.

These cases showed that the core problem wasn’t really with most people in Auckland but at the margins, he said.

“Every day we are getting some unexpected cases, and that's really the problem at the moment that threatens stamping out this outbreak.”