Covid-19: Mangatangi School is Waikato location of interest in Delta outbreak

Three new cases are unlinked, including a prisoner in custody. More cases expected due to some large households being connected to previously known Delta cases.

Mangatangi School is the first Waikato location to be added to the locations of interest list in the Delta outbreak of Covid-19 since new cases emerged in the region.

On Sunday the Ministry of health said three people in the Waikato region had returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Two Mangatangi School students and one other case had been in contact with a remand prisoner released on e-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

The timings listed for the school are between 8am and 4pm on both September 15 and 16.

A range of supermarkets, a health centre and several gas station are also among the latest Auckland locations of interest.

A GAS petrol station in Māngere, visited on September 14 between 12.15am and 12.30am, is the latest addition to the locations of interest list as of 2pm on Monday.

The locations of interest now span Auckland, Bombay, Cambridge, Maramarua, Mount Maunganui, Ngatea, Paeroa and Tauranga.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Three people in the Waikato region have tested positive for Covid-19, including two students from Mangatangi School. (file photo)

Over the weekend various supermarkets, a Manukau chemist and a Wiri laundromat were amongst the Auckland locations to be added, while a gas station in Mount Maunganui made up those outside of the alert level 4 region.

Last week the locations of interest seeped out of Auckland after a truck driver who tested positive was found to be infectious while visiting Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pak ‘n Save Botany is among new locations to be added on Monday September 20. (file photo)

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone who has been at these locations to self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test immediately, in addition to calling Healthline on 0800 358 3453 or recording their visit online.