Auckland fire crews to stay on site overnight after blaze at Mt Wellington warehouse

Fire crews will remain at a warehouse in Auckland’s Mt Wellington overnight after a blaze on Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were called to the building on Great South Rd, between Sylvia Park Rd and Vestey Drive, about 9.10am on Monday.

She said at the time 14 fire appliances were on site putting out the fire.

The building is 50 by 150 meters and the cause of the fire is not yet known, she said.

Amy Cumming, who works for an essential business nearby, said she heard the first fire engine scream past at about 9.15am, and then noticed “a very strong smell of burning plastic in the office”.

“I could see heaps of smoke coming out of a building up the road at Great South Road”, she said.

“The police came to our office and other offices along the street, to advise that a fire had broken out at a factory that deals with fruit, and to make sure we stay inside and close our windows as they deal with some nasty chemicals,” she said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said Sylvia Park Rd was blocked off by police.

Dozens of staff from the building were seen lining Great South Rd, after the building was evacuated.

They were wearing orange high-vis vests, few were social distancing, but all were wearing masks, the reporter said.

Auckland Transport tweeted to say Great South Rd, between Sylvia Park Rd and Vestey Dr, had been closed due to the incident.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Beverley Tse earlier said paramedics were on stand-by on site, but there were no reported injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was extinguished just before lunchtime, but crews would remain on site overnight to monitor the situation.