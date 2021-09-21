Covid-19: Person who gave virus to prisoner identified, PM says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives more detail on the movements of the prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.

It is now known how the Auckland prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19 got the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The Auckland prisoner was released on electronically-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden prison and returned to his family home in Kaiaua/Whakatīwai a little over a week ago, where three of his family later tested positive for Covid-19.

The prisoner was picked up and driven back by an authorised person. He had made four stops on his way home to his bail address, according to GPS records released to Stuff by the Department of Corrections.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday it's now known how the prisoner got Covid. (File Photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-positive prisoner made four stops on way to bail address, Corrections says

* Covid-19: Three people test positive for virus in Waikato

* Auckland prisoner with Covid-19 attended court in person, staff isolating



Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Monday, Ardern said: “We now know how he got Covid ... when and who from.”

Ardern said the next step was to find out which rules were broken to allow the incident to happen.

She said the incident had prompted consideration of whether more can be done to ensure the safe transportation of inmates.

Ardern said it was “not necessarily” the person driving the prisoner who gave him Covid, but that didn’t mean the transportation process was not a risk.

When asked whether the prisoner and people inside the vehicle were asked for Covid test results at the border, Ardern would not confirm.

Meanwhile, she said “level 3 is not the ticket to freedom” and reminded people to maintain bubbles, work from home if they can and get vaccinated.

Ardern said she believed Auckland – currently heading for 80 per cent of first doses by the end of the week – was capable of reaching a 90 per cent first dose vaccination rate by early October and urged the rest of New Zealand to aim for the same.

“This isn’t just an Auckland issue,” she said, adding that higher vaccination rates would give a better chance to scale back restrictions.

“Because we’ll then carry our own individual armour against Covid,” she said.