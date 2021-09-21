Ammonia leak discovered in flaming fridge in Wellington hotel

Fire and Emergency at the scene of a bar fridge fire at Novotel Wellington on Tuesday night.

An ammonia leak was discovered by firefighters after they put out a fire in a bar refrigerator in an empty Wellington hotel room.

Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said five engines were called to the Novotel Wellington on The Terrace in Wellington Central about 5.11pm on Tuesday, including specialist hazmat crews.

Police and the Wellington Free Ambulance service also responded to the incident in a supporting capacity.

A call was made from the premises that a bar fridge on the fourth floor of the hotel was smoking, Wanoa said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An ammonia leak was discovered and contained at the scene.

Fire crews discovered the fridge, which was in an empty room, had caught on fire. Teams worked to extinguish the blaze.

However, gas was discovered to be leaking from the fridge, which was identified as ammonia.

In protective equipment, crews worked to isolate the ammonia leak and were making the environment safe, Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Gareth Hughes said at the scene about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The hotel was not evacuated due to the incident.

As well as monitoring the fourth floor, crews were monitoring those above it.

A manager from the hotel said on the phone that no guests were staying on the fourth floor, and the hotel had not been evacuated as a result of the incident.

Novotel Wellington is not a managed isolation and quarantine facility.