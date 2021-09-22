Covid-19: Latest locations of interest as of September 22

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

A Countdown in a mall in south Auckland’s Māngere suburb is the latest potential exposure event listed by the Ministry of Health.

The location was visited by a positive case on Thursday, between 11am and 1pm.

The total list of exposure events now sits at 126.

With just one location added by 8am, activity on the locations of interest page is looking positively slow moving.

Tuesday bore witness to just three new locations of interest, comprising two separate Countdown stores and a Pak ‘n’ Save supermarket in Sylvia Park.

Meanwhile, the city has opened a fraction, with the return of fast food outlets and takeaway coffees under alert level 3.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Countdown supermarket in south Auckland's Māngere is the latest exposure event to be added to the list by the Ministry of Health. (file photo)

Anyone who has visited any of the locations listed today are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks after the date of exposure and get tested if symptoms develop.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to stay at home until a negative test result has been received, and for an additional 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list