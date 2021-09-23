Dozens of MIQ shortcomings found, secrecy surrounds which hotels aren’t making the grade

The Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport, on Ascott Drive is a government MIQ facility (file photo).

Dozens of shortcomings have been identified in MIQ hotels, however secrecy surrounds which facilities aren’t making the grade.

A Ministry of Health audit has made 148 recommendations across 32 hotels from its audit in May and June, with more than 100 recommendations made in February and March.

This comes after Stuff revealed this week nightmare tales from grim periods of isolating for returning Kiwis.

One hotel was forced to change how it organised supervised walks, after more than 20 people were left waiting for the lift in a combined space for 20 minutes without supervision.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Grand Mercure Auckland was one of the hotels used for managed isolation (file photo).

The audit report from February and March said there were three security staff to supervise the process, who were not actively monitoring social distancing.

The names of the hotels in question have not been released.

A bus driver refused to wear eye protection and was wearing the wrong type of face mask after transporting people back from an exercise area.

The driver said he did not know an N95 mask was a requirement, despite bus services being notified.

Passengers were on the bus for more than an hour, and the driver was on board for the extended period.

The 40-minute bus ride had been extended, and passengers had to wait on board for an extra 25 minutes while the hotel was deep-cleaned after a positive returnee was transferred.

Keith Thompson and his partner were in managed isolation from March 8, and had their MIQ stay extended to four weeks after they were put on a bus to an exercise pen with someone who had Covid-19.

He described their stay at the Grand Mercure Auckland as disgusting, and said it was the worst experience of his life.

A briefing to Minister for Covid-19 response Chris Hipkins in April said 11 of the 13 facilities surveyed in February and March showed improvement, but two facilities had ongoing or increased risks.

There were six high-risk issues related to the use of personal protective equipment for staff and returnees, activities outside the returnees’ rooms and hotel cleaning processes.

Bus transport to exercise facilities was problematic, and both high and moderate risk problems had been identified.

A bus driver had not been adhering to PPE use, and a returnee returned from a walk and went through the hotel without a mask.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland was another hotel being used by the government for managed isolation.

There were 21 issues related to signage, hand sanitisation and activities outside returnees’ rooms.

Alexandra Moore stayed at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in March and said her room was filthy and infested with ants.

But, it wasn’t until a man entered her room to fix the window without a N95 mask, gloves or protective gear that she became concerned about the risk of catching Covid-19.

Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine brigadier Rose King said the audits were one way to ensure infection and prevention processes and procedures were being undertaken.

The audits were done quarterly to review procedures and identify and support improvements.

She said all surfaces and common areas were regularly cleaned, and there was a thorough and systematic cleaning process in rooms between guests.

King said cleaning was done with hospital-grade detergents and disinfectant to reduce the risk of potential transmission and each facility had a plan to ensure guests and staff could move around in a way that minimised infection risk.

Facilities also had an infection prevention control training programme to provide education to all staff.