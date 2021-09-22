'My television started to smoke': power surge rips through Otago town

An Aurora linesman works on a power pole in Central Otago. (File photo)

It was shaping up as a normal Monday afternoon at Lyn Owens’ home in Millers Flat. Then, all hell broke loose.

First, Owens heard a loud bang. Then her television started to smoke.

'’There was smoke pouring out of it,” she said, “It certainly gave me a fright.’’

'’If I wasn’t there to turn it off it certainly would have gone on fire.’’

Lyn Owens/Supplied Lyn Owens, of Millars Flat, lost thousands of dollars in electrical equipment after a power surge.

Now, Owens is counting the cost – at least $10,000 in electrical equipment. Hers was one of 21 properties hit by an electrical surge in the Central Otago town on Monday.

That included the local school, which lost a brand-new heat pump, and the camping ground which had nine televisions ruined.

Along with Owen's TV, her Freeview box died along with a fridge/freezer, a microwave, an HRV system and, most importantly, her sleep apnoea machine.

That machine was worth $2000, and helped her with the sleep disorder which affected her breathing. Fortunately, Owens, who was insured, was able to borrow another machine from the Southern District Health Board.

Lyn Owens/Supplied Lyn Owens’ sleep apnoea machine, worth $2000, was destroyed in the power surge.

‘’But I was a bit of a mess, dealing with all the insurance.’’

Lines company Aurora Energy said ​contractors had caused the electrical surge, but referred residents to their insurance companies. Questions remained over who covered any excess payments.

“I don’t see that we should pay excess,” said Owens, who had lived in Millers Flat for 34 years. “Aurora should pay that.’’

Ric Hunt​ also lost a sleep apnoea machine, prompting him to make an urgent trip to Dunedin on Monday night.

‘’I can’t go without one,” he said.

Hunt was at his home having lunch when, “We heard this bloody almighty bang”.

“That was an experience and a half.”

Mike Crean/Stuff The bridge over the Clutha River at Millers Flat in Central Otago, about 130km west of Dunedin.

It wasn’t the only damaged item at his house. The oven was now useless and a fridge freezer was faulty. A modem was destroyed and a plug blown out of a socket.

“It blew our meter box to bits,” Hunt said, “It is munted.”

Despite the damage, he had no issue with the lines company, who were on the ground immediately after the incident.

David Meyer, of the Millers Flat Holiday Park said: “We were lucky”.

“It cooked all our TVs.”

Along with those nine new televisions, the campground also lost a microwave and a radio.

“S... happens, sometimes,” Meyer said.

Lyn Owens/Supplied Lyn Owens’ television started smoking after a power surge

Judith Omand, who lost her small bench top oven and television, said surge boards probably saved her other appliances.

The loss was inconvenient, she said, but she was more concerned for those with health or mobility issues, or may struggle to pay excess.

Aurora Energy said in a statement the surge occurred while contractors were doing maintenance on a transformer. The work caused a secondary fault and voltage surge.

The affected households were checked door-to-door. Power was restored on Monday night.

Sian Sutton, Aurora Energy people and customer general manager told Stuff the incident was being investigated. The exact cause still unknown.

“Our approach is to conduct detailed investigations into events like this so that we can fully understand the root cause and mitigate against it happening again.”

That included working with its contractor, Connetics, Sutton said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Numerous appliances at more than 20 properties were destroyed in the electrical surge. (File photo)

“Our priority is to make sure the insurance process runs seamlessly and, depending on the established cause, ensure customers are not financially disadvantaged.

“We understand that a surge event can be frustrating for all parties and will continue to work with those affected customers to get a positive outcome.”