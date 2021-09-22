'A minute to scan each item': Supermarket agony as tech glitch hits South Island Foodstuffs stores

Many New World supermarkets across the South Island have been experiencing till issues.

Supermarket customers endured agonising waits at the till on Wednesday afternoon when a tech glitch hit Foodstuffs’ computer systems, leaving shoppers waiting a minute at a time for items to scan.

The glitch lasted hours, affecting New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square supermarkets around the South Island with customers from Christchurch, Nelson, Timaru, Dunedin, and Invercargill contacting Stuff about it.

A Timaru shopper said she was caught up at the town's Pak'n Save supermarket for more than two hours.

She said she spent more than an hour in a queue to pay for her groceries. “The payment wasn't the problem, it was the transaction causing the problem. They had to wait about a minute to scan each item.

“After a while, the store stopped customers from entering, so they could clear the backlog.”

A Christchurch shopper said he was “stuck in line for 1.5 hours” because he has a large family and was doing a big shop.

Another shopper was in a Pak’n Save supermarket in Blenheim just as the computers went down. He waited for over an hour before reachign the till.

“Once I was there I noticed a few of the items they scanned didn’t have the specials that were advertised,” the customer said. “I decided to leave my trolley full of food and leave.”

Foodstuffs said it was only South Island stores that were affected by the problem.

“We would really like to apologise to customers who have been trying to shop during this time, we know the system being offline is an inconvenience,” a statement said.

Foodstuffs confirmed this issue was not caused by a cyber-attack. “It was simply an IT maintenance issue which unintentionally destabilised the stores’ online environment.”

The tech glitch affected stores including New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square. (File photo)

Nelson New World staff confirmed its tills were not working late afternoon. A shopper contacted Stuff and said customers were being asked to leave their trolleys and return later to pay for them.

She said the staff gave those waiting a small chocolate bar and were very calm.

A shopper at New World Windsor in Invercargill said the staff shut the doors when the computers went down.

“I was shopping and there was a couple of announcements made about problems with the tills but I wasn't really listening and it was only when I got to the counter there was a very large queue – about three times the [normal] size.

“It is our only supermarket [and] it is the nicest friendliest supermarket staff I have ever had to deal with. The staff were helpful and the customers got through it. We were doing a large shop, so we naturally went to counters with operators. Our items were scanning but there was about a one-minute delay between each item.”

Chief executive and futurist of Gorilla Technology Paul Spain said the glitch was “quite major”.

“Usually what happens with these kinds of organisations is they do a chunk of testing before putting changes out across their systems. It looks like in this case the testing was not sufficient and they will be paying for it in terms of lost business,” Spain said.

“People would have been heading across to the competition. Foodstuffs in the South island will have some pretty upset franchisees who have found their stores are not able to operate and this is what they rely on.

“They will be feeling a bit let down today but that is one of the risks of technology. At least they have got things back up and running, and at least it is not a cyber-security incident.”