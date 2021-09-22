IT glitch hits Foodstuffs supermarkets, South Island shoppers unable to pay

New World supermarket is one of many New World supermarkets across the South Island experiencing till issues.

An IT problem that shut down the tills in New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square supermarkets around the South Island has now been fixed.

Customers reported problems in Foodstuffs supermarkets in Christchurch, Nelson, Timaru and Invercargill.

A Timaru shopper said she was caught up at the town's Pak'n Save supermarket for more than two hours.

She said she spent more than an hour in a queue to pay for her groceries. "The payment wasn't the problem, it was the transaction causing the problem. They had to wait about a minute to scan each item."

"After a while, the store stopped customers from entering so they could clear the backlog."

Foodstuffs said it was only South Island stores that were affected by the IT problem.

“We would really like to apologise to customers who have been trying to shop during this time, we know the system being offline is an inconvenience,”a statement said.

Foodstuffs confirmed this issue was not caused by a cyber-attack. “It was simply an IT maintenance issue which unintentionally destabilised the stores online environment.”

Nelson New World staff confirmed its tills were not working. A shopper contacted Stuff and said they were being asked to leave their trollies and return later to pay for them.

She said the staff gave those waiting a small chocolate bar and were very calm.