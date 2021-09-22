Woman rescued after going overboard from Wellington commuter ferry

A person went overboard from a commuter ferry in Wellington Harbour on Wednesday.

A woman who went overboard from a commuter ferry in Wellington Harbour has been rescued.

On Wednesday evening a woman went overboard from an East by West ferry. The ferry runs services between Queens Wharf in Wellington City, Matiu/Somes Island in Wellington Harbour, Seatoun in Wellington, and Days Bay in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.

Emergency services including police, a rescue helicopter, the police boat Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Free Ambulance attended the incident, with staff waiting in Days Bay for the woman on her arrival, after she was rescued from the harbour.

The woman appeared to be conscious, from a photograph sent from the scene.

supplied The Wellington Free Ambulance service at the scene in Days Bay.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the service was in attendance to the incident in Days Bay about 6.35pm Wednesday. It first arrived on the scene at 6.20pm.

One patient was in a moderate condition, she said. She was taken to hospital suffering from mild hypothermia, but was otherwise uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said police launched a search and rescue operation following reports a person had fallen overboard an East by West ferry. Emergency services were first notified just after 6pm.

The woman was located in the water a short time later, and picked up by the ferry operator.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, police said.

The Wellington transport operator, Metlink, said due to the incident, all sailings between Wellington and Eastbourne had been cancelled.