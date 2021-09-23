Covid-19: Govt considering vaccinating people in fast food queues

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

Bringing vaccinations to people waiting in fast food queues is an option being looked into, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

The idea was first proposed by Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley who saw the opportunity in long fast food queues as Auckland moved to alert level 3.

Robertson’s comment comes after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said they want 90 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population vaccinated.

Stuff The government is looking into the possibility of bringing Covid-19 vaccinations to people waiting in fast food queues.

Robertson told RNZ it’s about going where the people are.

He said they are still working through the logistics of implementing the idea.

“One of which is obviously making sure that people wait...when someone gets the vaccine you’ll know, you wait fifteen minutes to make sure everything’s gone OK.

“Just getting the logistics of that right in a queue with fast food can be a little bit challenging,” he said.

An email from Geraldine Oldham, chief branding officer at Restaurant Brands, the company which owns KFC, said the Government had “reached out ... to discuss the potential of this concept”.

Bartley previously told Stuff it’s not about junk food, but about seizing the opportunity to jab.

“I’m not encouraging them to eat junk food, but the people are already there and waiting in lines,” Bartley said.

“So why not make the most of it.”

Meanwhile, Health Coalition Aotearoa warned of “Covid-washing” advertising tactics of fast-food outlets during the Pandemic.

"Covid-washing is a marketing tactic where brands align their products with the pandemic response in a bid to enhance their image,” said board chairman Professor Boyd Swinburn.

"The encouragement of overconsumption of unhealthy products for comfort and support is part of this strategy. So too are sharing photos of front-line workers receiving branded products,” he said.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) spokeswoman said health providers are continuing to take vaccination buses to where people are gathering.

She said some vaccination buses may look to park near fast food joints in the coming days.

“Under level 3 this does open up a few more options. We want to make sure that all of those essential workers who are offering services, including takeaway food, to our public, are also protected,” she said.

She added some buses are already parked near supermarket and town centre locations close to the food outlets.

Astrid Koornneef, Group Manager Covid-19 Vaccination Operations, said it is working to identify opportunities to “vaccinate people where they are present in numbers in the community – including at the many fast-food businesses offering drive-through options”.

Stuff has approached the Grant Robertson and Restaurant Brands for further comment.