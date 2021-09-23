Council locks doors on anti Three Water protesters

Anti Three Waters protesters are shepherded out of the Nelson Council building by police.

Nelson council has voted to send feedback to the Government on its controversial Three Waters reform proposal but has spelled out that it is not yet making a definitive decision to support it.

The council voted after a three and half hour discussion on the issue at Thursday’s full council meeting.

They passed an amended resolution to receive the Three Waters reform update and send feedback to the Government, with the additional note that “a decision to definitively support or not support the Government’s preferred ... option is not required at this time, and would be premature and contrary to the Council’s decision-making obligations”.

The updated resolution also included a note that the council would “need to gain an understanding of the community’s views” after it received more information on next steps from the Government.

The vote passed nine in favour, three opposed. Councillors Trudie Brand, Mel Courtney, and Tim Skinner voted against the resolution after trying and failing to pass a motion for a referendum. Councillor Kate Fulton was absent for the vote.

The Three Waters proposal would divide New Zealand into four different entities which would manage storm water, waste water and drinking water infrastructure. It is currently run by 67 councils.

In the morning anti Three Waters protesters were removed from the foyer of Nelson City Council after they stormed inside ahead of the council’s vote to give feedback on the proposed reform.

About 25 people moved into the council building shortly before 9am following a protest outside Civic House, which drew more than 100 people.

Protesters protesting Three Waters in Nelson City Council buildings, Thursday, September 23.

The Save The Maitai group also had a smaller protest at the same time, which was overshadowed by the larger anti Three Waters protest.

Shortly before 9am a small group of the larger Three Waters protest walked into the foyer of the council. With one protester yelling out: “Come on in, we all pay rates. If you are going to protest, protest.”

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty addressed the protesters inside the council building and said under Covid rules they could not such have such a big crowd in the building. They could only have about 25 in the building.

“We are not an entertainment venue. We are a council building.

“A lot of you are standing far too close together without masks.”

Anti Three Waters protesters are shepherded out of the Nelson Council building by police.

Dougherty said in a later statement council staff had been put at risk by people not physically distancing and not wearing masks therefore the doors were temporarily closed.

A representative of the group, and other speakers, were already included on the list of public speakers for Thursday's meeting via Zoom.

“I urge the public to remember that under Delta Alert Level 2, we have strict limits on the numbers of people that can be in our Customer Service Centre and our Council Chamber.”

Police shepherded the protesters out, but said no one was arrested.

Dougherty told the council meeting he had been presented with a petition. He read the covering letter as promised.

Nelson City Council Chief Executive, Pat Dougherty addresses the protesters at Civic House.

“This petition containing 1828 signatures demands that Nelson City Council makes no commitment to transfer the city’s water assets valued at $685 million without the consent of ratepayers and also demands that the opportunity for full consultation with ratepayers is immediately provided, including the calling of submissions, without further delay.”

Councillor Tim Skinner addressed the Three Waters protest.

Nelson Citizen’s Alliance convenor Neville Male told Stuff the organisation was totally opposed to the council agreeing to transfer millions of dollars of assets to the Government to the new entity.

He said it was strongly against those assets being transferred for a “paltry sum”.

He wanted the council to opt out of the process before it was too late.

“We are totally opposed to any idea of assets being transferred to some central body in Wellington.”

He said given Nelson’s population it risked missing out to larger centres if it lost control of its assets.