Police identify person of interest after death of Lena Zhang Harrap in Mt Albert

Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe said police had identified a person of interest in the homicide investigation into the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

Police investigating the death of a young woman at Auckland’s Ōwairaka Domain have identified a person of interest.

Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe updated media on the homicide investigation into the death of Lena Zhang on Thursday afternoon.

Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, was last seen about 6.30am on Wednesday when she left her Mt Albert home. Police said the 27-year-old failed to return and was reported missing by her family just before 1pm.

Police have identified this man as a person of interest in the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

“Lena has Down syndrome and is vision impaired, and police and her family are worried about her welfare and want to make sure she is safe,” police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Her body was found about 4.30pm on Wednesday by a member of the public, in an area of bush off a walkway on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, where she would often walk.

Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead at Ōwairaka Domain on Wednesday.

“Lena’s family are understandably distraught at this development and request privacy,” a police spokesman said.

Police launched a homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Daleyza, on Thursday following a post-mortem examination.

Pascoe said the person of interest – a man seen on CCTV in the area about 7.30am on Wednesday – was a man with dark skin, a receding hairline, and a balding crown.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants, sneakers, and a mask. He also had a “distinctive” mark on his forehead.

The man was not known to police, but Pascoe was confident they would have a name for him in “short order” once his image was made public.

Pascoe said Zhang was just 130cm tall, did not walk quickly, and was a “vulnerable” member of the community.

She came from a caring and loving family who had raised her to be the “best person she can be” and to have independence, “including going walking”, he said.

That made her death that much more of a tragedy, and it was “appalling” someone had targeted her, he said.

Police have released a CCTV image of Lena Zhang Harrap, just hours before she was found dead in Mt Albert.

Pascoe said it was clear from how Zhang’s body was found – and the results of the post-mortem examination – that she had been a victim of foul play.

Her family had been out looking for her on the walkway where her body was later found, but she was out of direct view, and they did not see her.

It was “concerning” that whatever had happened to her had happened during daylight hours and residents could expect to see reassurance patrols in the area.

The exact time of her death was unknown at this stage, Pascoe said.

Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe updates media on homicide investigation.

Pascoe said police wanted to hear from residents who live on Jersey Ave, Richardson Rd, Grande Ave and Summit Drive.

Police particularly wanted to hear from people who may have seen Zhang on her walk – or who had CCTV that showed the street.

Pascoe said police would be releasing a CCTV image of Zhang from Wednesday morning.

He described Zhang as a “well known” member of the local community and said police were determined to find whoever was responsible for her death.

The man identified as a person of interest in the case was wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants, and sneakers.

Mt Albert resident Yasmine Hutch said she would often chat to Zhang when she went for walks up the maunga.

“Every time we crossed her path she was always smiling, and just such a happy young lady. We knew she was [partially] blind, but it never seemed to stop her enjoying her day-to-day activities.

“She would always say hello to us, and I’ve seen her around often since I moved to Mt Albert six years ago,” Hutch said.

Flowers have been laid at the site where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found in Mt Albert.

When Hutch heard Zhang was missing, she said she searched areas she would usually see her walking.

“To hear of her passing is extremely sad – sad for the community, her family and all the people she had an impact on.

“It’s heartbreaking news and so close to home, I’m sad I won’t see her walking around all happy and bubbly again. I hope she rests in peace.”

Colin Dale, principal of Gladstone Primary in Mt Albert where Zhang was a former student, said she had been a “delightful child” throughout her time at the school.

Police cordoned off a walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive in Mt Albert on Wednesday evening.

“She was popular and highly respected,” he said.

A statement issued by the teachers of Gladstone Primary described the 28-year-old as a “tenacious, cheerful and enthusiastic” student.

“She was always friendly and had bounds of energy in class,” it said.

“Lena was cheeky and endearing to others and is fondly remembered by her teachers.”

Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe says he is confident the man will soon be identified due to his distinctive characteristics, including a balding crown.

Zandra Vaccarino, national executive officer of the NZ Down Syndrome Association, said the loss was heartbreaking news for everybody who knew Zhang.

“We urge everyone in New Zealand to show their support,” Vaccarino said.

Zhang had also spent time at the Idea Services, a disability support organisation's, community hub in West Auckland.

Idea Services area manager Polo Aguirre said she was “full of life, much loved and a friend to many”.

She actively participated in a local kapa haka group and was recently selected as a finalist in the IHC Art Awards, Aguirre said.

“Her friends and our staff are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news.”

A statement from Tūpuna Maunga Authority said it would be working with Auckland Council and police to ensure that a karakia occurred as a sign of respect to Zhang and her whānau, when appropriate.

“We wish to express our deepest sympathies to [her] whānau at this very sad time,” the statement said.

Anyone with CCTV or any information is urged to contact the Operation Daleyza investigation team by phoning 0800 325 399 (0800 DALEYZA). You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.