Auckland bus driver in critical condition after being 'dragged' from his seat and violently attacked by passenger

An Auckland man has been arrested for violently attacking a bus driver. (File photo)

A man has been arrested and charged after a “violent and unprovoked” attack left an Auckland bus driver in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox said police were called to the incident on Great North Rd at 10.20pm, after reports of a bus passenger allegedly attacking the driver.

The driver was allegedly dragged from his seat and struck several times, according to a police statement.

The driver was sent to hospital in a critical condition.

The 27-year-old offender first fled but was later taken into custody and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

