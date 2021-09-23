Railway worker jumped to safety after train collided with service vehicle

A hi-rail vehicle right, was badly damaged after it collided with a train near Milton, South Otago, in April 2020.

A railway maintenance truck was on a track when a worker heard a horn and a train fast approaching.

Train 932 hit the hi-rail vehicle, used to check the condition of railway tracks, at 44kmh, shunting it for almost 140 metres until it stopped.

Details of the crash, which unfolded between Milton and Henley in South Otago on the afternoon of April 24, 2020 have been revealed in a report from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

The driver of the hi-rail truck, who was at the rear of the vehicle, tried to raise its wheels but was unsuccessful and had to jump clear.

The train driver, who had sounded the horn in warning, applied “full-service braking” and prepared for impact.

The hi-rail vehicle was extensively damaged, while the locomotive was relatively unscathed.

KiwiRail/TAIC A close-up of the damage between the hi-rail vehicle and the locomotive.

No-one was injured.

The report said the track warrant control rules allowed the train controller to issue a track warrant to a hi-rail vehicle operator conditional on the departure of a train.

The worker did not verify that train 932 had passed before placing the hi-rail vehicle on the track, and the report said lives could be lost if train locations were not confirmed.

It also concluded that the collision speed could have been reduced if the train driver had applied emergency braking – which achieves a shorter stopping distance – rather than full-service braking.