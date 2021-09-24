Covid-19: Latest locations of interest as of September 24

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Supermarkets and a pharmacy are among the latest location of interests added to the Ministry of Health’s list.

A Pak ‘N’ Save, a Unichem pharmacy and Fresh Vege Mart in Māngere, alongside a Tai Ping supermarket in Flat Bush and a Pak ‘N’ Save in Ormiston have all been marked as potential exposure events.

The latest additions have brought the total number of locations to 140.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 23

* Covid-19: Fifteen new cases in Delta community outbreak, new suburb of interest

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 23



In a press conference on Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced Mt Wellington has now been added to the suburbs of interest list.

Mt Eden, Massey and Papatoetoe have since been removed from the list.

Residents of Māngere, Clover Park, Favona, Manurewa and Ōtara are still being encouraged to get tested for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or not.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pak ‘N’ Save stores in both Ormiston and Māngere are among the latest locations of interest added by the Ministry of Health. (file photo)

Anyone who has visited any of the locations at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks after the date of exposure and get tested if symptoms develop.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to stay at home until a negative test result has been received, and for an additional 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.