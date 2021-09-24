Retiring Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion NZ4203 takes to the skies one last time

RNZAF Orion performs final flyover at Whenuapai airbase. The fleet will be replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft from next year.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s first retiring Orion maritime patrol aircraft has departed on its final flight after 55 years of service.

The ageing Lockheed P-3K2 Orions are being retired in preparation for the arrival of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes from the United States, due to be in action by 2023.

The Government announced it would purchase the new fleet, which have submarine hunting capabilities, for $2.3 billion in July 2018.

The new planes, known as submarine killers, will mark a new era in defence procurement. They have been dubbed the most significant defence purchase in a generation.

READ MORE:

* New sub-killer planes may never fire in anger but Govt wants the option

* Ōhakea air base to home four P-8A aircraft, infrastructure upgrade begins

* Air Force squadron to move from Whenuapai to Ohakea



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Retiring Orion P-3K2 NZ4203 is given a water salute before departing Whenuapai air base for its final flight.

Orion NZ4203 is the first of the six planes to be retired, after 55 years of service and over 27,000 hours of flying.

NZ4203 arrived in New Zealand in 1967 and has served the RNZAF in deployments and exercises, such as to the Middle East and Antarctica, where it aided in monitoring fisheries, search and rescue and piracy missions.

On Friday at 10.40am, the plane took off for its final flight from Auckland’s Whenuapai air base to Woodbourne, near Blenheim, where it will be dismantled, the air force said in a statement.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff NZ4203 has been in service for 55 years and achieved more than 27,000 flying hours.

The plane also flew at a low altitude over the base at Ohakea – where the new P8-A Poseidon fleet will be based – and the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Wigram, where the Defence Force intends to keep and exhibit one of the retired Orions.

Flight lieutenant Phil Brock, who commanded the flight, said it was the pinnacle of more than 100 missions on the aircraft, the equivalent of circumnavigating the world more than four times.

The fleet of Orions have undertaken military deployments and managed New Zealand’s maritime area of responsibility for the last 60 years.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The plane will make its final landing at the RNZAF Woodbourne base, where it will eventually be dismantled.

The Orions have been involved in humanitarian relief efforts and provided support during natural disasters, and have also supported the Ministry for Primary Industries, Customs, police and the Department of Conservation.

All five Orions have had a range of major upgrades over the decades, including being re-winged. The most recent involved the installation of modernised navigation, mission and communications capabilities.

No. 5 Squadron Commanding Officer Wing Commander Glen Donaldson said the new P8A aircraft had jet engines so it could travel faster across the ocean surrounding New Zealand.

“We look after the New Zealand exclusive economic zone, and help people like MPI and DOC, patrolling the fisheries areas. Also a lot of work with Customs, for yachts inbound and outbound, just looking after our borders really.

“All that doesn’t really change, we will still have that relationship and ability to patrol and look after our backyard, and also the South Pacific and Southern Ocean, and we still have a requirement to help some Pacific states with fisheries ... so it will be similar to what we do now, although it might be more targeted with the intelligence based monitoring.”

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff NZ4203 on the tarmac of Invercargill Airport in 2011.

Recent missions included patrols to enforce United Nations sanctions on North Korea, and anti-piracy, anti-corruption and anti-smuggling surveillance in parts of the Middle East.

“It’s exciting stuff, it’s really interesting seeing some areas. South East Asia is a fascinating place … you have a different job in a different place every day of the week,” Donaldson said.

“We get to go out and look after not only New Zealand, but the people of the Pacific as well, often we get crowds when we do visit the islands … the fences were always lined with people happy to see us.”

Farewelling NZ4203 was bittersweet, as he spent most of his 24-year career with the aircraft.

“It’s the retirement of an old friend … but it’s a great celebration of 55 years of service,” Donaldson said.

“We realised there’s been five generations or so of people that have gone through this aircraft, and many family connections - one of the first people to bring it to New Zealand, one of his sons came back and was commanding officer in the 90s. And one of the commanding officers from the 90s, his son is now flying it, and will be flying the P8. That’s the beauty of the P3, it’s gone across many generations, it’s been so reliable.”