Saving St James: Auckland's dilapidated theatre waiting on cue for its next act

Ahead of the Auckland Heritage Festival, Stuff got a sneak peek inside the St James Theatre with former Auckland Council principal heritage advisor George Farrant.

There is something profoundly dispiriting about a theatre left vacant. Establishments that by definition are alive with performance, it’s difficult to picture them perished, blank, abandoned.

A pullulating space whose stage played host to everybody from The White Stripes to Wu Tang Clan, Laurence Olivier to Sir Howard Morrison, the St James Theatre in central Auckland was not simply alive – it was effervescent.

Now derelict on lower Queen Street, pulsating crowds long replaced with pigeons and tour posters with graffiti, it sits only as a shell of its former grandness.

The theatre closed following a fire in 2007 and has been static ever since, but not because of local listlessness – the appetite for rescue has always been fierce.

Steve Bielby purchased the St James in 2014 with high hopes of restoring the dilapidated hippodrome to its former glory, even managing to open it for a brief stint in 2016.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The St James theatre sits derelict on lower Queen Street, a shell of its former grandness.

The place required restoration work and seismic upgrading, alongside enough funding to erect a 30-storey apartment building that had been approved for next door.

The complex would house the lobby, toilets, elevators, fire exits and street access for the theatre and was a crucial part of the refurbishment plan, but one that would woefully lead to its downfall.

In 2019 restoration was put on ice when the bank withdrew $90 million worth of funding for what was penned to be the St James Suites apartments.

With no apartment building, there could be no St James Theatre.

Much of the hesitancy surrounding its saving can be attributed to funding concerns. Given the mammoth $67 million budget that’s required, getting people on board has proven difficult.

Within previous months, however, things have started to err on the more positive side.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pigeon feathers litter the theatre’s interior.

Earlier this week The Green Party issued a call-out to the government, with Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick personally asking the Arts, Culture and Heritage ministers to match a contribution offered by Auckland Council of $15 million.

As one of the final steps required to get things underway, Swarbrick says things are now looking “far more promising” than they have in previous years.

“The key point is that right now, more than ever, everything has kind of lined up perfectly,” says Swarbrick.

“There's this amazing opportunity for government just to front up with that 15 million, and that’s all we need.”

Bielby says he feels as though he’s in a “transition point” where he can finally start thinking about moving the conversation away from potential demolition, and more towards the utilisation of the theatre.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick has asked the government to match the Auckland Council’s funding offer of $15 million. (file photo.)

Traversing vaudeville shows, musicals, theatre performance, comedy and movies, St James’ 91-year history is a testament to its versatility as a venue.

It’s no wonder entertainers of all backgrounds are unable to resist its allure – the storied building, with its steep history and ornate design, provides the perfect backdrop for performance.

Former Green Party Auckland Province Co-convenor Dara Walsh was an usherette at St James’ Theatre Centre in the early 1980s. She recalls a delightful hodgepodge of activity comprising mime performances, back-to-back movies and royal visits.

Following a performance by French mime artist Marcel Marceau, Walsh, under the guise of an adoring fan, had once been required to throw carnations onto the stage.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The St James Theatre had to undergo seismic strengthening as part of the renovation plans.

Walsh had been manning the cinema the night Joni Mitchell performed, and had witnessed Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s visit in April 1983, when they touched down on Queen Street for the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s production of Coppélia – a visit which required a “huge amount of work” in order to get the theatre prepped. (“There were painters everywhere and the place smelled of fresh paint for ages afterwards.”)

As the theatre’s history grew thicker, so would the magic for staff. “I loved my job,” says Catherine Kelly, who worked at St James for around six years from 2001.

Supplied Steve Bielby purchased the St James in 2014 with high hopes of restoring the theatre to its former glory.

Having worked initially as a bartender and years later as an event coordinator, Kelly now recounts highlights that include late night lock-ins, watching films in the Grand Circle, setting up audio for some of the biggest bands of the time and adventuring through the hidden nooks and crannies of the building – most of which were closed off to the public.

She describes the roof of the theatre, littered with yellowing film posters, as being a place where “time had stopped,” a time capsule of its cinematic history.

Of the “hundreds of bands” she witnessed during her tenure, a particularly ear-piercing Motorhead concert was a standout.

“The amount of sound system they had was extreme,” she reminisces, “the whole building shook.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Layers of dust cover the theatre seats in the St James.

The music artists that took to the stage at St James were ones that spanned genres and generations, including improbably notable acts like The Pretenders, James Brown and Kanye West. It was also the place where homegrown heroes, like Fat Freddy’s Drop and Trinity Roots, carved their niche.

Sam Trevethick, producer and songwriter for Shapeshifter, compares the St James Theatre to an organ of sorts, a “touchpoint for international artists and New Zealand’s thriving arts scene” that “gathers and emanates creative energy”.

He says the theatre as a venue marked a new era not only for the band and for Auckland, but for the country as a whole.

“We played there in 2005 and were absolutely enamoured by the majesty and soaked-in history of the venue,” he enthuses.

He reflects on their most memorable gig: a show, crafted in collaboration with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra following the Soulstice album release in 2006, that incited a “phenomenal” response from the crowd.

“We couldn't use the recording because the crowd was too loud in places. Epic times.”

Supplied Shapeshifter are among some homegrown acts to have carved their niche at the theatre. (file photo)

Miranda Adams, assistant concertmaster for the APO, distinctly remembers that evening. It was “probably the loudest” event she’s ever played.

“Acoustically the St James is a really, really fun theatre to play, and it’s such a beautiful space,” she says.

“St James has its own personality, its own ambience, which is so important in a place like Auckland where most of the buildings are fairly…” she pauses, before settling politely on “humdrum”.

“With the St James you don’t just go there to see a show or watch a band, you go there for the experience. A lot of theatres and venues these days lack that individual personality and reputation.”

Reputation St James had in spades and, for more local, lesser-known musicians, the theatre was the CGBG’s of Tāmaki Makaurau, providing them the opportunity to cut their teeth on a stage that had been graced by their heroes.

“It was absolutely incredible,” says Shane Scarborough, lead guitarist of local metal group Metaract, on his one-time performance at the theatre in late 2001.

Along with his band Scarborough he had supported international band Megadeth, and he describes the night as, without a doubt, one of the best of his life.

“It was a mind-blowing experience being able to open for your heroes, and then playing the iconic local venue, too.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Life continues on at pace outside the theatre, but inside, it is as if someone has hit pause.

He attempts recounting the feeling of being on a St James stage but trails off when he can’t source the words. “It’s hard to describe” he settles, “but there's just something about playing in that venue that just brings out even more in the performer. You feel inspired.”

Scarborough comments on how it would be “absolutely terrible” for the city to lose a building that has been so crucial to the local arts and culture sector as, without it, there is already a “massive void in the live entertainment scene.”

It’s no secret that a revitalised St James would be filling a sweet spot in the city’s current arts ecosystem. As a venue of around 2400 capacity, it’s placed among similarly iconic venues like The Civic and the Town Hall, but for far lower cost of hireage.

Swarbrick touches on how the venue would essentially be like a plug and play for musicians or theatre operators, as opposed to The Civic or the Town Hall where “literally several thousand dollars” is required for elements like lighting and audio to bring a show to life.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Restored plaster work in the lobby is an example of the latest efforts in restoration.

Bielby describes St James as “the missing piece of the puzzle,” but is quick to add how he envisions far more than just theatre and concerts in the building’s future.

In respect of its previous Jack of all Trades ethos Bielby hopes to keep the entertainment vibrant and versatile: stage productions and live music on some evenings, graduation shows and lofty dinners on others.

The promise for St James is palpable, and, if everything comes together as hoped, Swarbrick and Bielby reckon the theatre could be up and running in as little as two to three years.

“There has been so much inquiry and interrogation of the plans for the restoration of the St James, that it's pretty clear exactly what needs to happen in order to get it back to operational,” says Swarbrick, promisingly.

Having been built in 1928, there is every chance the theatre could be up and running once more by its centennial anniversary. There is no denying it would be one hell of a knees-up, not least for those waiting in the wings for the green light for the final step in saving St James.