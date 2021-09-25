Fundraising effort on to fulfil terminally-ill Dannevirke teen's fighter jet fantasy

Jacob Coker has cancer, and likely has less than two years to live. Kind Kiwis have been helping him tick off his bucket list, and there's only two major experiences left to go, seeing the Southern Lights and flying a fighter-jet.

An aviation charity is asking for support in a fundraiser to help a terminally-ill teenager tick off the final items on his bucket list.

Jacob Coker, 17, was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma in late 2016. The rare tissue cancer is only seen in about one in three million people, and doctor’s expect he has less than two years to live.

Earlier this year, hundreds of Kiwis rallied to help Jacob to give him an epic one-month long adventure involving fast cars, limos, submarines and helicopter rides.

There were just two experiences left on his bucket list the Cokers hadn’t been able to make happen yet: a flight in a fighter jet and seeing the Southern Lights.

Supplied Jacob Coker checks out a view of the Southern Lights from an Air New Zealand Dreamliner on his laptop.

Jacob and his dad, Greg Coker, were set to take a night flight with Viva Expeditions to see the Southern Lights this month, but the latest lockdown meant it had to be postponed until April 2022.

However, the recent discovery of two new tumours and another major surgery this month meant it was far from certain Jacob would stay healthy enough to make the flight.

So aviation charity Uplift in Kind have stepped in with plan B – to make his fighter jet fantasy a reality this November.

The charity’s founder Tony McCombe​ said they had organised a flight with Fighter Jets New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, but they needed help to raise $10,000 to cover the cost plus travel and accomodation for the family.

Uplift had a Givealittle page for anyone wanting to contribute, and made a video to introduce donors to Jacob.

McCombe said how Jacob handled himself was inspiring, and he wanted to pull out all the stops for him.

“The kid is just so open about everything, and he’s got such a wonderful attitude.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jacob Coker, 17, displays the beads he has collected over his five-year battle with Synovial Sarcoma, a rare tissue cancer only seen in about one in three million people. (file photo)

Jacob said these once-in-a-lifetime memories meant so much to him and his family, and the effort people put into making them happen was amazing.

“It’s going to be really cool.

“I love Top Gun, and engineering and think it’s amazing we’ve been able to make planes that can go faster than the speed of sound.”

Jacob and his family were proud of his resilience, and glad others found it inspiring and helpful.

“I always try to keep up this positive, calm, bubbly attitude. But it’s got difficult in the past [month],” Jacob said.

He has been seeing a counsellor, organised by CanTeen, and he wanted people to know there was no shame or weakness in accepting help.

Jacob said just having someone outside it all he could trust, and speak to openly about everything he felt, helped a lot.