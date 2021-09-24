New Zealand Chinese Language Week what's happening

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is September 26 to October 2. Here's what it's all about in 2021.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is back in 2021 with a focus on food and hospitality, and the values shared by New Zealand and China.

The week gets underway on Sunday, September 26 with Dumpling Day, where people are encouraged to enjoy some dumplings with friends and family.

“It’s great that New Zealand and International Dumpling Days fall within New Zealand Chinese Language Week this year, as sharing good food together is a great way to build community as we eat and talk together,” New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says.

“Covid is making it hard to get together. For those of us fortunate enough to be able to go out, it would be a good time to support our dumpling bars, and for those at home, dumpling making is a great activity to share with those in our bubbles.”

Dumpling diners are encouraged to share pictures of themselves enjoying the day on social media with the hashtags #DumplingDay and #nzclw, with prizes up for grabs, Coughlan says.

What else is happening for NZCLW?

Other highlights this year include a poem written by renowned Wellington poet Diana Bridge, and participation by New Zealand reading ambassador Ben Brown as well as Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, reading the tri-lingual children’s book (see below) to Gisborne primary school students.

There are lots of resources online at nzclw.com, including a useful phrases brochure and downloadable posters. All the week’s resources are tri-lingual – in Chinese, English, and Te reo Māori.

NZCLW Phrase 1: Introducing yourself is a great way to start to learn a new language.

#5days5phraseschallenge

Learning a language is about giving it a go and for this year’s NZCLW there is a phrase a day challenge.

Run on social media, the challenge also offers prizes with participants in the draw if they post clips of themselves giving the phrases a go on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok with the tags #5days5phrasesChallenge and #NZCLW.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff A Palmerston North Chinese School runs a calligraphy class with teacher Elaine Zhao.

Mandarin Superstars encourage learning journey

Each year, Mandarin Superstars are appointed to share their Chinese language learning journey, and to encourage other New Zealanders to give it a try.

This year, the trust running NZCLW has named 11 Mandarin Superstars:

Rhiannon McKinnon, KiwiWealth acting CEO from Wellington

Rory English, Okay lead strategy manager from Wellington

Rowan Ellis, business development manager from the Bay of Plenty

Laura Carter, farmer from Christchurch

Roan O’Sullivan, school student from Lower Hutt

Alex Fraser, bus driver from Christchurch

Wendell Cooke, project co-ordinator from Wellington

Ethan Jones, Asia NZ staffer from Auckland

Ellie Burns, Victoria University student from Wellington

Dean Rawlings, policy analyst from Wellington

Ha Nghiem, school student from Christchurch

They’re all different in how they came to learn Chinese. Rory English and Laura Carter went to China to teach English with no Chinese language skills, and Rhiannon McKinnon joined a family with Chinese fluency.

Rowan Ellis taught himself by playing online video games, and Wendell Cooke learnt it at university after returning from a student exchange in Brazil knowing Portuguese and wanting to learn an Asian language.

“New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a good opportunity to try out some useful phrases in Chinese and to give the language a go,” NZCLW Trust chair Jo Coughlan says.

“What better way to learn about a culture than through language? While obviously it brings many, many benefits – above all, it’s a great way to encourage tolerance and understanding.”

Tri-lingual children’s book for libraries

Schools and council libraries around New Zealand are snapping up a tri-lingual book for readers too.

As part of New Zealand Chinese Language Week this year, a children’s picture book, Daniel’s Matariki Feast, has been published in Chinese, English, and Te reo Māori. It is provided free of charge to school and council libraries.

Anyone wanting to get a copy needs to apply through the New Zealand Chinese Language Week website.

“We get great feedback from school teachers and librarians who say their children love the books, and really enjoy seeing their lives and experiences reflected in the three languages used and the book’s pictures,” Coughlan says.

Youth Ambassadors lead the way

Three young people who have recognised as the best Chinese speakers in New Zealand through the national Chinese language Bridge speech competitions will be celebrated at an event at Parliament.

They will be awarded Youth Ambassador status at this year’s NZCLW formal opening event in Wellington, to be bestowed by Speaker of the House, the Right Honourable Trevor Mallard.

This year, the three youth ambassadors will be Makaleb Ualesi, from St Peter’s College in Auckland, Henry Underhill of Wellington College and Sean Tomlinson from Rotorua Boys’ High School.