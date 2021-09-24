Missing family: Daily searches for family last seen in Marokopa suspended

Until now, everyday police teams have been out at Marokopa and Kiritehere conducting shoreline searches.

Daily search and rescue operations have been suspended after no traces of a man and his three children have been found from a west coast settlement in the King Country.

Thomas Phillips and his children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, were last seen after Phillips’ ute was found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach on September 11.

The mother of the three children and extended family extended their “utmost thanks and gratitude” to search crews on Monday.

Speaking with family on Friday, the decision has been made to suspend daily searching and move into a “reactive' phase”, Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police are considering all scenarios and want to talk to anyone who was in the Marokopa or Kiritehere area over the weekend, Inspector Will Loughrin said in an update on Thursday.

For the past 12 days a dedicated team of searchers, supported by the local community, have been combing the inland and coastal areas of Marokopa and Kiritehere looking for Tom and the children.

At this stage no sign of their whereabouts has been found.

“The family understands police remain committed to bringing their loved ones home however at this time the daily physical searches will be suspended, and we will move into a 'reactive' phase,” Loughrin said.

“This means police will be available to react to any new information as it comes to hand and initiate searching as required.”

The enquiry phase of the operation is still ongoing with investigators continuing to follow-up information as it comes in, he said.

“We implore anyone who finds any items of interest, including clothing, on the coastline areas extending as far north as Papanui Point, near Raglan, and as far south as Waikawau Beach, to contact police.”

If an item that might have significance is located, the public has been asked to take a photograph of it as it was found, and contact Police on 111.

“If you can secure the item then do so.

NZ POLICE Thomas Phillips, 34, and his children were last seen after Phillips’ ute was found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach on September 11.

“If you are not sure whether to inform us about what you have found, we would rather have the opportunity to discount the item, so please let us know.”

Police would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have put their time and energy, many on a voluntary basis, to help search for Tom and the children.

This includes Fire and Emergency NZ, Surf Life Saving NZ, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard NZ, Maniapoto iwi, local community members, and others who have donated vehicles, food and other resources.

“We would also remind anyone who is choosing to conduct their own on-going searches to do so taking safety into consideration.

“Much of the coastline area is challenging and people should stay in sandy beach areas only.”