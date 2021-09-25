Early-morning fire destroys industrial building in Bulls

Firefighters took about 2½ hours to bring under control a blaze on Watson St, Bulls, on Saturday.

An industrial building in Bulls has been destroyed in an early-morning blaze that also threatened neighbouring properties.

Quick work from the fire crews battling the flames meant damage to other buildings was limited to a melted down pipe.

Nothing could save the Watson St building on fire and investigators would work over the weekend to find out the cause, said Bulls chief fire officer Brian Carter.

The Bulls brigade was initially helping with a medical call-out at the Rangitīkei town’s BP petrol station about 3.10am on Saturday.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Firefighters saw the blaze when attending a medical call-out just after 3am on Saturday.

Carter said while there a policeman noticed a glow coming from Watson St, saying: “There’s a fire down there that you’ll be going to very shortly.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the building well-alight.

“The size of it was about 15 metres by 60m. It was a corrugated iron structure. Right next to it, it was threatening a fibre glass fabrication factory.”

This was a worry because drums of fibreglass resin that could have caught alight, so Carter said firefighters concentrated on protecting that structure, which they did successfully.

The fire took about 2½ hours to put out. As well as two Bulls volunteer brigade trucks, two from Marton and trucks from Rongotea and Halcombe were on the scene.

Three tankers were employed, helping supply water to a Bronto aerial appliance from Palmerston North.

“Our problem was water supply. There was only a small main on that that road. That’s why we had the tankers.”

The razed building was a concrete fabrication workshop that was emptied out earlier in the week, including its office and accommodation area, Carter said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.