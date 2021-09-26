Palmerston North marks tragic Timaru killings with Esplanade remembrance

Mondelea Bezuidenhout created a small memorial to the three children found dead in their Timaru home in September.

As young children basked in the spring sunshine, screaming down the flying fox and swinging high into the air at a popular Palmerston North park, a temporary memorial marked a more sombre event.

Under a tree near the Esplanade children’s playground on Saturday sat a picture of 2-year-old twins Karla and Maya Dickason and their 6-year-old sister Liane, who were found dead in their Timaru home on September 16.

Their mother, Lauren Dickason, has been charged with their murders.

Palmerston North woman Mondelea Bezuidenhout didn’t know the Dickason family, who arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in August.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The temporary memorial at the Esplanade acted as a reminder for the three young lives lost in Timaru.

But, like them, she is from South Africa, coming to New Zealand with her family in 2018, and she wanted to give people in her adopted hometown the chance to pay their respects to the young lives lost.

Some placed bunches of flowers, others stood for a moment’s silent contemplation, while others were given lollies and bubble blowers by Bezuidenhout’s son Damian, 3, and daughter Donna, 10. Strangers presented with the gifts, and others who wandered up to look, were told what the memorial was for.

“Even though I don’t know them I thought it would be a good idea to get people together to show their respect and celebrate their short lives on Earth,” Bezuidenhout said.

When she heard about vigils and other commemorations around the country, she decided she’d organise something in Palmerston North. She thought a spot well-used by families was appropriate.

“There were quite a few people that came. Most people knew about what was going on and it was actually really nice. I lot of people were thankful that they could have something in Palmy.”

After spending a couple of hours at the tree on Saturday morning, Bezuidenhout left the temporary memorial, returning later to pick up pieces of plastic and other waste. She was thinking about leaving the photo of the children at the site for a few days.

Bezuidenhout said she was shattered when she learned of what happened, and as well as the children her heart went out to their mum.

“I couldn’t handle it. It absolutely ripped me apart. I cried and cried and cried and I didn’t even know them.”

Her family knew how hard it was to move overseas. She would like more support for new arrivals, something she said the South African community was stepping up to do.