Two dead after car and ute crash in Hornby, Christchurch

Emergency services were at Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection of Shands Rd in Hornby, following the crash on Saturday.

A car revving, tyres screeching and “a huge metal crunch” were heard by a nearby worker when a car and ute crashed, killing two people, on Saturday night.

The worker, who did not want to be named, said it sounded like the car was travelling at high speed when he heard the revving. He then heard the sound of tyres screeching for about six seconds before hearing the impact of the two vehicles colliding.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd in Hornby, about 7.40pm on Saturday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Saturday night.

Two of the car’s occupants died at the scene.

The other two were taken to hospital in a critical and serious condition, police said.

The ute’s two occupants were taken to hospital after receiving moderate injuries.

The road has since reopened and police inquiries into the crash are continuing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two people died in the crash, and four – two from each vehicle – were taken to hospital.

There have been at least 35 crashes recorded at, or near, the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd and Shands Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency) crash data.

Of those, one resulted in a fatality when a truck and cyclist collided at the intersection in May. Another resulted in serious injuries, while 13 were minor and the rest were non-injury.

The cyclist, Russell Ramsden, was a keen tramper, model aeroplane flyer and much-loved father.

The 75-year-old's son, Grant Ramsden, said his dad loved adventures, rode motorbikes, led hikes, and sailed yachts.

“He loved to get out there and get amongst it.”