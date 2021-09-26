New Zealand's summer season in Antarctica begins as first group heads to the ice

The first cohort of Scott Base staff board the plane to fly to Antarctica from Christchurch on Friday.

The first group of Scott Base staff have arrived in Antarctica for the summer research season – but their journey to the ice wasn’t a smooth one.

The group left Christchurch on Friday morning and landed at Phoenix Airfield at 4.07pm.

They nearly got to Antarctica on Monday, but the Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 had to turn back after four-and-a-half hours due to poor weather – a situation known as a ‘boomerang’ among Antarcticans.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said the first staff to arrive at Scott Base were maintenance staff and were essential for running the facility safely.

She said the organisation had gone to great lengths to ensure they arrived in Antarctica Covid-19 free.

“Adding a two-week isolation period and multiple Covid-19 tests to Antarctic pre-deployment is a big commitment for our people heading south this year, but we want to ensure we’ve done everything we can to keep Antarctica Covid-19 free.”

Antarctica New Zealand had organised accommodation in Canterbury to ensure everyone flying south had completely isolated before travel. The accommodation was not part of the Government’s managed isolation scheme.

Antarctic travellers would have several Covid-19 tests during the two-week isolation period, and were required to wear masks.

Waynne Williams The Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 had to turn back due to bad weather on Monday, but was able to reach the ice on Friday.

Masks and physical distancing were also the new norm at Scott Base.

Summer staff would be in Antarctica for the next five months, and 12 staff would stay on throughout winter until October 2022.

Fewer people would travel to the ice this season due to Covid-19.

Researchers would begin to arrive next month, allowing New Zealand’s world-leading climate change science to continue, Williamson said.