Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 27

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the latest Covid-19 case numbers are encouraging, but asks Aucklanders to continue following level 3 rules.

A convenience store and Mobil petrol station in Auckland are the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s list of locations of interest, linked to the Covid-19 outbreak, on Monday.

At 6pm, only two new locations of interest had been added to the list on Monday. They were 77 Convenience Store in central Auckland and a Mobil petrol station in Glen Innes.

77 Convenience Store, on Victoria St West in the central city, was visited on September 16 between 1pm and 7pm, while the Mobil was visited on September 11, between 1.35am and 2.45am.

A Mobil petrol station in Auckland is among the latest additions to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.

The Ministry of Health is advising those who visited at the specified times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after the exposure date.

If symptoms develop, the ministry advises to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Over the weekend, supermarkets, pharmacies and Kāinga Ora Apartments in Parnell were added to the locations list.

There are currently 118 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

Meanwhile, testing across Auckland continues to focus on the Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park areas.

Auckland will stay in alert level 3 until at least October 4.

Covid-19: Auckland locations of interest

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

