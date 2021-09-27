One person dead in crash involving a vehicle and truck in West Auckland

Police confirmed one person died in a crash involving a vehicle and truck in West Auckland on Sunday night. (File photo)

One person died at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and truck in West Auckland on Sunday night.

Police were notified of the crash that occurred in Henderson on Forrest Hill Rd at 9.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Part of Forrest Hill Rd was closed for emergency services and is now reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating the circumstances of the crash.