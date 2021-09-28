Mt Albert residents fear for safety on walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap died

Auckland residents are worried for their safety on a walkway where local woman Lena Harrap Zhang was allegedly murdered.

Zhang, 27, was found dead on Wednesday in an area of bush off the walkway on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert. A 31-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with her sexual violation and murder.

Maureen Donelly​, who has walked the pathway for more than three decades, said she had noticed an increase in the density of the trees surrounding it over the years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lena Zhang Harrap’s body was found in bush off the walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive.

“Ever since the trees have grown, I've started to feel a little more aware of the fact I'm isolated from view,” she said.

“I can remember once rushing up the steps, as it was beginning to get dark and somebody else was on the walkway. You just began to feel unsafe now the trees are so high.”

Another resident, Yasmine Hutch,​ said she noticed how dangerous the walkway appeared when she went to lay flowers in memory of Zhang.

“The feeling it gave me was cold and dark, just not a nice feeling.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said not only did she feel unsafe on the Grande Ave walkway, but she and her friends had experienced harassment on other walkways in nearby Fowlds Park and the Roy Clements Treeway.

HEART KIDS/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap attending a Heart Kids Easter event.

She said the secluded nature of the walkways made them dangerous to walk at night.

Auckland Council community facilities general manager Taryn Crew​ said she did not believe the walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive was overgrown.

However, she said a team of arborists would review the area to potentially lift the tree canopy for increased lighting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Locals have left floral tributes to Zhang at the entrance to the walkway.

Crew also said the council had installed four bollard lights along the pathway in November, in addition to the pole-mounted light already installed.

“The extra lighting went in at the request of locals. We generally only light pathways that are shared – like part of cycling commuter routes.”

Zhang, who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired, was well-known in the Mt Albert community and was often seen walking on and around the maunga.

Following her death, her family asked the public to donate to the charities Heart Kids and Starjam, which gave her “great joy, friendship, acceptance and belonging”.

More than 200 people have since donated $8000 to Heart Kids.

“Heart Kids NZ is immensely grateful, that in the face of such heartbreak, Lena’s family continue to demonstrate the generosity of spirit that they have shown to our charity over the last 18 years,” acting chief executive Dr Ruth Gorinski said.​

“Heart Kids NZ thanks all those who have so kindly made donations in Lena’s memory. Our thoughts and love continue to be with Lena’s whānau during this incredibly difficult time.”

Nathan Morton/Stuff Local women are concerned for their safety on this walkway due to the tall, dense trees blocking them from public view.

Starjam has not yet released the amount it has received in donations.

Police finished their scene examination at the walkway on Saturday.

“A karakia and whakawatea took place as a mark of respect to Lena and her whanau and to ensure the busy walkway could be reopened,” a Tūpuna Maunga Authority spokeswoman said.

“As Tāmaki Makaurau is at alert level 3 only a small group of people were able to attend, including Lena’s family and a kaumatua.”