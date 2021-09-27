One person dead after crash in Northland

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Okaihau. (File photo)

One person has died following a crash in Northland on Monday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Okaihau, Northland.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree on Imms Rd about 8.25pm.

The driver died at the scene.

A police statement said enquiries were underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.