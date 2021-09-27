One person dead after crash in Northland
One person has died following a crash in Northland on Monday evening.
The single-vehicle crash happened in Okaihau, Northland.
Police said the vehicle struck a tree on Imms Rd about 8.25pm.
The driver died at the scene.
A police statement said enquiries were underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.