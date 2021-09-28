Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Northland involving truck

The crash happened near the small town of Awanui in the Far North. (File photo)

A crash between a truck and a pedestrian in the Far North has left one person seriously injured.

The crash happened near Awanui, on SH10 shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Diversions are currently in place and State Highway 10 is currently closed between Kumi Road and Church Road.

READ MORE:

* Police respond to serious crash in Paekākāriki

* Police name West Coast man who died in Southland crash

* Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Northland



The Serious Crash Unit had been notified and would examine the scene, the spokesman said.

Police have advised motorists to expect delays in the area while the diversions are in place.

“An investigation will be commenced into the circumstances of the crash,” the spokesman said.

Awanui is a small town in the Far North, about seven kilometres north of Kaitaia.