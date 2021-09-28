Mulitple children caught up in serious two-vehicle Hamilton crash

Six people have been transported to Waikato Hospital following a crash (file photo).

Two people have been transported to Waikato Hospital in serious condition after a car and van carrying multiple children collided on Tuhikaramea Road near Hamilton.

A Saint John spokesperson confirmed multiple appliances were called to the scene in Temple View at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Two people were in serious condition, one in moderate, and seven in minor condition.

“Six of those have been transported to Waikato Hospital and four have been transported to a medical centre,” they said.

Police confirmed some of the patients were children.

“Initially both lanes were blocked, however one of the lanes is now open,” they said.