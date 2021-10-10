Tens of thousands of parents miss child support payments - it's up to many of the remaining parents to figure out why

Inland Revenue spends millions of dollars chasing tax cheats each year. But what about the tens of thousands of men who are defaulting on their child support, and those who deliberately hide their earnings to avoid paying? Michelle Duff investigates.

Cherie doesn’t know where her kid’s father is. Until about four years ago, he used to pay child support – not all of it, and not every week.

“He only paid half of what he was meant to, but I was fine with that because at least it was something,” says Cherie.

“All the payments stopped when he went self-employed, and now he just doesn’t pay.”

The last she checked, he owed $49,000. Mostly, these days, busy with working, paying the bills and looking after her two sons, she tries to put it out of her mind.

“I’m at the stage where I’m never going to see it, there’s no point. We just have to try and get on without it,” she says, a pause while she checks her statement and finds an automatic rebate.

“Oh wait, I got 35 cents a few months ago. I mean honestly, if I get any back then that’s a miracle, it’s kind of like a joke now. It is a joke.”

Every time Cherie rings IR, they ask her for information she doesn’t have. She has no contact with her ex, his family or friends. She has searched online and in publicly-accessible databases, but found nothing. She says she has never received a satisfactory answer about what IR is doing to enforce the payment.

“I just keep calling because I don’t want it to get lost, like it’s not active any more and no-one cares. I don’t know how it all works,” she says.

“They’ve basically told me they can’t do anything unless I can tell them where he is. I don’t know, and when they’d ask me I’d say – ‘But you’re the Government?’

“They should have chased him, like really chased him when it got to 5k.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Welfare advocates are cautiously optimistic, but say there should be no delay in implementing child support pass-on.

Cherie, who asked for her name to be changed to protect her children’s privacy, is one of tens of thousands of parents in the Inland Revenue-run child support system who is owed money by a parent who is supposed to be paying.

Stuff has spoken to a dozen women who are owed between $4500 and more than $96,000. Some hadn’t received a payment in months, or years. They described the sadness, powerlessness and frustration of living in financial uncertainty, scrabbling to feed their children, work, and pay for the increasing costs of power, housing, and daycare.

Figures provided to Stuff under the Official Information Act show 57,457 parents are currently either not paying their child support or have missed payments.

More than 100,000 parents are in debt.

Around $598m in core child support payments – this is cash owed directly to primary caregivers – has gone unpaid over time. When penalties are added, it balloons to $2.2 billion.

About 85 per cent of this money is owed to women.

“It’s organised irresponsibility, in that the state enables and facilitates fathers to continuously, systemically, and consistently not pay child support,” says Dr Moeata Keil, a sociologist and child support researcher at the University of Auckland.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Dr Moeata Keil says more needs to be done to ensure child support is paid, and the onus not placed on women.

“Knowing how even $20 or $30 a week would make such a huge difference to a low-income, single parent household, it’s just devastating.

“We take for granted what a privilege it is to go to the supermarket and put food in our trolley.”

Under the Child Support Act 1991, Inland Revenue is obliged to collect and distribute payments. A request from Stuff to interview commissioner Naomi Ferguson ​was declined.

In a statement, IR’s deputy commissioner Sharon Thompson ​said two-thirds of payments are made on time. This had increased by 0.3 per cent in the financial year to July 2020, and the total amount of debt and penalties owed was falling.

“Over the last year, we have increased the number of our people who are skilled in following up on child support debt and working with the customers to recover it. When a paying parent gets behind with their payments, we work with them to get these payments back on track or to get them into an instalment arrangement," she said.

“We take the responsibility for collecting child support very seriously. For those who don’t or won’t work with us to get payments up to date we can take stronger actions to recover this amount which includes orders on bank accounts, legal action and stopping customers at the border.”

From November, parents new to the scheme would have child support taken directly from their employer, Thompson said.

A spokesman for Revenue Minister David Parker said a new grace period and longer time period before the imposition of subsequent penalties for non-payment would give Inland Revenue the opportunity to engage with parents, promote understanding and encourage payment. Incremental penalties had also been removed as a way of stopping penalties from growing to the point where people disengage.

When parents are in paid work or have bank accounts in their name, there is some evidence of enforcement action. IR can make an automatic deduction against their income, a power it has used more than 400,000 times in the past five years.

But critics say this can be slow, and there are loopholes which enable evasion for the self-employed, contractors who don’t work for a fixed employer, those who shift workplaces regularly or who conduct their business in cash.

And when a parent evades obligations, primary caregivers say they are thrown into the role of a tax investigator, and asked to provide evidence of their – sometimes abusive – ex-partner’s hidden earnings, including spending patterns and lifestyle.

“If people don’t pay their taxes, we chase them down. There’s a system for that, so why is this different?” says Beryl Brogden, economic harm project manager at Good Shepherd New Zealand.

“It makes it the woman's responsibility, and we shouldn't be asking that.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff About 85 per cent of child support debt, totalling $2.2billion, is owed to women.

Fuelled by the system

Annabel’s* ex-partner should be paying $700 a month for his teenage son. Annabel says she’s lucky to get that every six months.

He frequently changes employers, which Annabel says is a tactic. Every time he gets a new job he’ll stop paying. She calls IR, armed with his details. “They expect you to find out the information about where your ex-partner is working. I’ve been very proactive, but a lot of young mums wouldn’t be able to do that.”

IR will put a deduction notice in place, but by the time he starts paying again, sometimes months will have gone by.

And the missed payments aren’t enforced, she says. “Say when IRD catches up he’ll have to start paying $100 a week again or whatever, but he still owes $500. I never see that.

“If it were tagged to his IRD number when he started a new job, it would make it so much easier, and it would close a loophole where he gets out of paying for months at a time.”

She says knowing his father isn’t paying has impacted her son. In the past, she says he has self-harmed because of it.

“It affects kids in their feelings of self-worth, where they sit on the social ladder. There’s this feeling of [neglect] that ‘Dad doesn’t care enough about me to help mum pay for my costs,’ my school uniform or whatever. I can see it hurts.”

In her research, Keil found women who turned to the formal IR child support system did so in the hope it would make things easier. Yet they often found late and inconsistent payments and having to chase up the money was an added stress.

“It solved nothing, and if anything it made things more difficult, especially for women who didn’t speak English as a first language,” Keil says. “They thought this was the answer to not deal with their former partner, but they still had to do all the work.

“There’s a lot of shame, especially in Pacific cultures with just being separated, having to ask for money. So every month when the money wasn’t received they would have to relive that.”

For Pasifika women, it would sometimes take three or four months to get up the courage to call IR and ask them for help. Then if IR made enquiries, the women would often be called and abused by their ex-partners.

“For a lot of them they said it’s not worth it, it’s not worth ringing.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The child support system was meant to be simpler, fairer, and alleviate stress. Those owed money say it is toxic.

'Toxic culture of avoidance’

The amount of child support a parent has to pay is based on a formula which takes into account both parents' incomes, minus an allowance for their basic living costs. It factors in the estimated costs of raising a child, and how much that child is in the parent’s care.

It is based on taxable income.

Plenty of people do want to support their children financially. There are some, particularly low-income men and those with new partners and stepchildren, who truly struggle.

But where a relationship has ended badly, or there has been financial, physical or psychological abuse, child support can become a tool with which a parent can cause further harm – to the child, and their mother.

“We have the highest rates of domestic violence in the OECD, and what we also have here is a toxic culture of avoidance and non-payment of child support,” says Birthright chief executive Leanne Inder, a charity set up to support single mothers.

KEVIN STENT Leanne Inder is the chief executive of Birth Right, and an advocate for single mothers.

She says child support evasion is often a continuation of controlling behaviour in a relationship.

“Children shouldn’t be impacted by the breakup of a relationship, but we know they are. It is used as a lever by disgruntled ex-partners who want to impact the situation in many respects. They basically just hide their money, and there is no real remedy for collection.”

She has helped women in cases where ex-partners set up bank accounts in dual names so money can’t be deducted; not filing tax returns so child support payments can’t be assessed; and funnelling money through property and businesses.

When Alice and her partner split, she was caring for their kids full time. She had no access to bank accounts. Her ex was supposed to pay $1500 a month towards the upkeep of his children, but it quickly became apparent his financial abuse would continue, she says.

“He had to pay child support from the beginning but he didn’t, even though he was earning a really good income,” Alice, who cannot be named due to ongoing family court proceedings, says. “Every so often he’d pay a big lump sum, and that was usually before a court date.”

When her self-employed ex declared a low income, IR asked him to pay less. When Alice told them he was hiding money, she says she was asked to gather evidence of his income and spending to prove it.

“It was very lonely and upsetting. I had done what I was supposed to do and that was to leave the abusive person, but then the system wasn’t there to support me in that endeavour.”

If either parent believes the other is dodging obligations, they can apply for an administrative review on one of 12 grounds. But it’s complicated; applicants must prove their case at a formal hearing.

Beneficiary advocate Karen Pattie ​says many people, particularly struggling mums, don't have the time or expertise to do this. In some cases, they have protection orders out against men they are essentially being asked to report and investigate.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Beneficiary advocate Karen Pattie says But it is “very easy” to make the mistake of underestimating yearly earnings, especially if the recipient works a lot of overtime. (File photo)

“I’ve had women having to take pictures of rental properties and boats and take them into an admin review – you have to take evidence along, and that can go on for years and years. The receiving parent is just trying to survive when the paying parent is living a grand lifestyle.”

Even for those who haven’t been in abusive relationships, the process is daunting.

Single dad Paul*, a working professional, says he couldn’t believe the lengths he had to go to to prove his ex-partner was dodging her liability. “I'm an educated bloke, and it's not easy. I had to collect evidence of her earnings, supporting information – the properties she'd bought and what they were worth, the cost of her car, school fees, a contract I knew she had tendered for, her salary level per hour. She didn't file any evidence, and didn't turn up.”

He has had to do it multiple times, as each year she puts down a low income. And it's becoming harder to keep it from their growing son. “I say, you shouldn't have to worry about this mate.”

If a parent disagrees on the outcome of a review, they can take it to Family Court.

SUNGMI KIM, AARON WOOD/STUFF A quarter of a million kids live in families with a child support arrangement. But many never see any money. This video was first published in 2021.

How hard do IR chase?

Last year, IR recouped $8.75 for every dollar it spent on investigating tax cheats. It has sweeping powers to access personal information.

Asked to quantify how much money was spent chasing child support defaulters in the last financial year, IR said it did not have a separate child support department and spending on “child support activities” were not separately recorded.

However, it estimates the total direct and indirect costs of its child support function – including staff salaries, office space, IT, and national office expenses dedicated to it – at $91.1 million.

Its powers to enforce include deductions against a parent’s income or bank account to collect child support payments and debt. It can also seize and sell property and take people to court, where they can be ordered to pay lump sums, set up arrangements, or do community work.

How often does this happen? In the year to June 2020, two people were arrested and two prevented from leaving the country. The courts granted nine summons for the examination of a liable parent’s financial means, six charging orders against property and five warrants to seize property.

Relationship property lawyer Deborah Chambers QC says it’s “immensely frustrating” that IR doesn't use these powers more frequently, particularly stopping people at the border. Of current child support defaulters, 9290 live overseas, owing a total of $898m.

“It’s just pathetic that they’re not regularly getting a warrant, giving it to Customs, and so then people know if they don’t pay, they can’t go overseas,” she says.

“There’s no real repercussions for people who lie to IRD about this, they don’t bring prosecutions so people do all the time.

“If you look at the [Child Support] Act, IRD have a lot of power to collect money, but I suspect they’re pretty hopeless at it. They do it eventually, but it could take years. I feel an immense frustration that it’s not a higher priority and who does it throw into poverty the most? Women and children, as always.”

And on the coalface at Community Law Waikato, advocate Ben Hoffman still struggles to know what to tell people who approach him for help getting payments. “What about these chronically delinquent non-paying parents – when are they pursued? Is it when more than half of their liability is not paid?

“It’s something receiving parents have been told they will get, and it’s not happening, and they’ve got no power to actually do anything themselves. It breeds resentment, and that was some of what the child support system was meant to alleviate.

“Many of these people find it so impenetrable that it’s easier to give up and miss out.”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The child support system was meant to be simpler. But many kids are missing out.

Stuff asked IR to outline the steps it takes to chase defaulters in detail, including the number of phone calls and reminders sent before deductions are made from bank accounts or employers, and if there is a threshold of debt or time before legal action is taken.

In response to an Official Information Act request, Inland Revenue families customer segment manager Sue Gillies said the merits of each parent’s ability to pay were examined on a case-by-case basis. “When liable parents fail to pay child support, we attempt to contact them to establish why payment has not been made and to encourage them to pay voluntarily.”

If this failed, other channels were used, she said. In the past financial year, IR had deducted money from 6000 bank accounts in the name of the liable parent, 63,600 employers, and made 5600 payment arrangements.

Legal avenues to pursue payment were not used lightly, she said. “We take these actions as a last resort, we take into account all information we hold and determine if taking this action will achieve the right outcome, and is efficient use of the commissioner’s resources.”

None of that is much help to Cherie. Her ex still isn't paying.

She now has a new partner, who does pay the child support he owes for his two children from a previous relationship who live with their mother.

This leaves a hole of about $350 in their household earnings every week.

She recently saved up to buy her older teen a laptop for school. At the time, she couldn’t afford the insurance as well. He’s since broken it. His younger brother needs braces.

She’s not sure what she’ll do. Laugh, maybe.

*Names have been changed.