Hamilton police have launched a search for a missing 8-year-old.

Stephanie-Rose was last seen near her home in the suburb of Pukete about 6pm on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

She was wearing blue hoodie and black shorts.

Police have asked anyone with information about her location to get in touch on 111 and quote the event number P048094719.